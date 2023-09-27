Turns out you don’t need to permanently kill Karlach for the best robe in Baldur’s Gate 3

There is actually a way to get the Infernal Robes from Mizora without permanently killing Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3, but you will still have to get rid of her—temporarily.

In BG3, several items can be classified as the best gloves, weapons, and armor. For robes, one of the best ones you can get is the very rare Infernal Robe. This robe grants you resistance to Fire Damage, plus one to your Armor Class, and you also have a level four fire shield that not only reduces all incoming Cold damage by half but it will also deal two to 16 Fire damage to all enemies that hit you with a melee attack.

While it is a great robe most players want, there is a bit of a catch to getting it—you have to kill Karlach during Wyll’s companion quest line, and you will receive the robe as your reward. As Karlach is one of the best BG3 companions, most players have opted out of killing her, even if it means getting this rare robe.

But, as it turns out, there is a way to get the robe without permanently killing Karlach, as one BG3 player revealed today on social media.

The first part of this process is roughly the same. You simply need to dismiss everyone in your party but Wyll, kill Karlach without talking to her and then talk to Wyll to progress his questline. But then, according to AceDame Games, you can return to Karlach’s body and revive her, but stay as far away as possible so you don’t enter a cutscene. Then all you need to do is take a Long Rest, meet Mizora, and get your reward.

For the most part, the process is the same; you need to ensure no one is in your party other than Wyll, and go back and revive Karlach once that part of Wyll’s questline has been updated.

The method may be a little cheesy, but as long as you’re not lactose intolerant and don’t mind using your revive scroll, you’ll have a gouda time.

