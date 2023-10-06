Baldur’s Gate 3: How to change your name in BG3

Take a good hard look in the mirror before making your decision.

Magic mirror on the wall, who’s the finest Tav of them all? Oh, what’s that? You no longer go by Tav? Well, this is awkward.

That’s right, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans: You can finally change your name after leaving the character creator in Larian Studios’ hit RPG. Thanks to Hotfix #9, which released on Oct. 6, the process of selecting a new name is fairly simple—but you’ll need to know exactly where to go before your companions start calling you something different.

Here’s how to change your name in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to rename your character in BG3

To change your name in Baldur’s Gate 3 after leaving the character creator, follow the steps below.

First head to camp. On PC, you can visit your camp by either opening the map and clicking the Camp waypoint at the top-right corner of the screen, or by clicking on the campfire icon to the right of the ability bar and choosing the last option. If you’re playing on console, open your menu wheel (right trigger on controller) and select the campfire icon. Once you’re in your camp, look around for a glowing mirror. Because the campsite changes depending on which map you’re currently in, the mirror’s location may change, so you may need to run around the camp to find it. After you’ve located the Magic Mirror, simply interact with it. Find the “Rename character” option in the “General” menu, as shown in the image below. Type in your new name and hit “Confirm” at the bottom of the screen.

Look for the Magic Mirror in camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports The “Rename character” option will show up on the first screen of the Magic Mirror’s customization menus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Magic Mirror takes you back to the character creator screen, allowing you to alter certain aspects of your character, like hairstyle, tattoos, scars, and more. Some characteristics, like race and background, won’t be changeable, however. If you’d like to change your class, you’ll need to speak to Withers to do so.

This customization screen allows you further roleplay to your heart’s desire, changing your character’s look to match the events of your playthrough. Had a tough battle and want your appearance to reflect it? Add a scar or two. Has your character matured after making difficult decisions? Those fine-lines can add a seasoned look to any visage.

How many times can you change your name in BG3?

You’ll be able to change your name as many times as you’d like through the Magic Mirror. If you’re feeling spunky enough, you could change your name after every fight, and the same goes for appearance. I’ve changed my character’s hairstyle several times by now and even added new piercings to freshen things up.

About the author