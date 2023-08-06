Baldur’s Gate 3: how to find your main camp in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 will throw you in at the deep end and not explain much. This leads to plenty of early-game questions that, once cleared up, make way for a truly amazing RPG experience. If you have been wondering how to get to your main camp, this guide has you covered.

How to find your main camp in BG3

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The good news is that this is quite simple to do. To get to your main camp, just open your map and click on the Camp button in the top right corner in the Waypoints section. You can teleport back to your camp at pretty much any time, and there are plenty of useful reasons to do so.

What can you do at camp?

The main benefit of your camp is that it is a safe place to rest and recharge your spell slots, heal, and do all thing things you need to do between adventures. It also gives you a chance to speak with your companions in a location that is not some dingy dungeon.

Each companion that you have already found and recruited will have their own spot at the camp, where they explore their own interests and are always willing to chat with you.

You can also get entirely new NPCs to join your camp that can give you assorted benefits, some of which will provide to be incredibly useful, like reviving dead party members.

How camp works in Baldur’s Gate 3

Your camp is basically powered by Camp Supplies. These can be gotten from the Supply Packs that you carry, or you can get them from food items that you can buy and loot on quests. Just speak to vendors to purchase them, or hold down the Alt key or R3 button to see them when you are exploring new areas.

The difference between Short Rest and Long Rest

To put it simply, Short Rest is when you have not cost yourself too many resources like spells or hit points. You will usually have two short rests available to use, and you can do it at just about any time. If you are very depleted after a major adventure, with lots of wounded party members, that is when you need a Long Rest. You need 40 Camp Supplies for a Long Rest. If you have used both short rests, you will get them back after a long rest.

During a long rest, you will sometimes awaken and be able to talk to companions who have markers above their heads. These mini-events will progress their personal stories and relationships with you.

All NPCs that be added to your camp

We will add more characters to this list as we discover them in our games.

Withers – the most important one, he can be found in the Dank Crypt.

– the most important one, he can be found in the Dank Crypt. Scratch – a dog that can be found outside the Blight Village. Everyone loves Scratch!

– a dog that can be found outside the Blight Village. Everyone loves Scratch! Alfira – a bard at the Emerald Grove.

Special Camp Events

As you play through the game, there are important events that will take place at your camp. We will add more events to this list as they occur in our games.

Gale will reveal his mirror image.

Astarion will attempt to bite you.

When you are finished resting at your camp, you will be able to leave and instantly return to the spot you were at when you selected the camp option Waypoint.

