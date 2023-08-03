How to get more Camp Supplies in Baldur’s Gate 3

Rest is crucial in Baldur’s Gate 3 and to take a long rest and receive the benefits, you need to make sure you have ample Camp Supplies.

For a full rest, 40 Camp Supplies are required in Baldur’s Gate 3 and, if you cannot hit that threshold, you will only have a partial rest—which negates the bonuses you receive from taking a Long Rest.

A steady amount of Camp Supplies are therefore required in Baldur’s Gate 3 to keep you fit and healthy but, thankfully, there are several ways to get your hands on them.

How do you get more Camp Supplies in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Supply Packs are extremely valuable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way of ensuring you have the required amount of Camp Supplies is with the Supply Pack item, which looks like a stuffed pouch. Each character starts with at least one and they provide the full 40 needed for a full rest.

Alternatively, you can hit the required number of Camp Supplies by selecting food and ingredients, which provide various values. For example, an apple provides three Camp Supplies and a fish provides four Camp Supplies.

Finding individual items and additional Supply Packs can be done in several ways.

Talk to vendors in villages and towns, some sell items, others give you them for free or as rewards. Supply Packs can also be purchased from vendors.

Supply Packs can also be purchased from vendors. Hold the left Alt key in new areas, which highlights items in the vicinity as well as pouches, packs, chests, and more to search.

Loot everything. It's wise to check every barrel, box, chest, dead body, container, and anything else you come across.

