Baldur’s Gate 3 devs bring back Twitch drops to give Xbox players a chance

Baldur’s Gate 3 players on Xbox have a lot of catching up to do, but Larian Studios is allowing them to earn some exclusive loot you’ve probably not seen in months.

Twitch drops are back, bringing the Camp Clothing Set into Baldur’s Gate 3. This is great news for Xbox gamers who missed out on this giveaway, or PC and PlayStation gamers who simply missed out when it initially ran back in September.

To celebrate Baldur's Gate 3's launch on Xbox, we've brought back Twitch Drops! Simply watch a total of 2 hours of Baldur's Gate 3 on Twitch through drop-enabled streamers to earn the Camp Clothing Set. We hear purple is in this year. pic.twitter.com/pikNBA6L12 — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) December 11, 2023

The first run of this Twitch drop went from Thursday, Sept. 7 to Thursday, Sept. 21, and this time around will be very similar; you’re getting a few weeks to earn them in this giveaway, which will continue from now until Jan. 5. To claim this loot you just need to watch two hours of Baldur’s Gate 3 streams on Twitch, but you’ll need to connect your accounts to redeem it.

If you don’t yet have a Larian account you’ll need to create one and connect it with your Twitch streaming account. This is how you can bring the drop into your BG3 save. Ultimately they will be available from your Camp chest. If you have not linked your accounts then the drop will expire on Twitch after seven days.

The drops are worth scoring given how little investment is required, but they aren’t anything too special. You get four pieces of loot the Chatterbox’s Tabard, Streamhopper Loafers, Periwinkle Undergarments, and Channeler’s Trunks. Connecting these pieces to Twitch is the signature purple and white color scheme. Fortunately, if you don’t like purple you can always dye it.

It’s been quite the year for Larian Studios with the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 and finally, players on all consoles can get in on the action. If you’re yet to try Baldur’s Gate 3 it is available now on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series devices.