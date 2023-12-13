Xbox players can’t save on Baldur’s Gate 3 but the devs are already on the case

Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally on Xbox but it seems there is a major issue spoiling the enjoyment of some players.

There is a big save issue plaguing Larian’s RPG on Xbox right now that seems to be making progress disappear. This issue was first noted by Baldur’s Gate 3 devs on Dec. 11, but now Xbox has directly addressed it and even offered a temporary workaround for players while things get straightened out.

Xbox is aware of a problem that can cause players to lose saved progress in Baldur’s Gate 3. In order to avoid this issue players should save their game and then return to the Xbox dashboard and select “Quit Game” or “Save to Quick Resume” from the game menu (Home, Game, Select,… — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 12, 2023

Xbox is currently working to fix the save issue, but for the time being, you can avoid having the problem by completely quitting the game and ensuring that your Xbox device is not disconnected from power. The team says that by following these instructions you can avoid running into the problem.

While this might not be the news that all Baldur’s Gate 3 players were hoping for, it does mean that the devs are well aware of the problem and hopefully a permanent fix will arrive via patch in the near future. If you are struggling with this problem you can check out Xbox’s full guide on its Known Issues blog.

Once this problem is resolved that will be one less hurdle for Xbox players enjoying Baldur’s Gate 3. With any game launch, there are going to be issues, and despite already being available for months on other devices, Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox isn’t perfect. This being the case, we don’t expect this save issue to be the last problem gamers face.

In the meantime, you can earn some loot for your Baldur’s Gate 3 game without needing to play it thanks to Twitch bringing back its exclusive drops. While you wait for this issue to be patched you can tune into two hours of Baldur’s Gate 3 streams and claim your new items.