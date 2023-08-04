How to fix Baldur’s Gate 3 can’t save error

The hugely popular launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 has seen some errors for players that prevent saving their progress.

Given the vast size of the game, all the available choices and consequences, and places to explore, being unable to save the game is a massive issue for Baldur’s Gate 3 but thankfully, there are solutions.

None of the steps to fix the can’t save error in Baldur’s Gate 3 are particularly complicated, so you don’t need to worry about causing further issues, and there are several solutions to resolve the error.

How to fix can’t save bug in Baldur’s Gate 3

In order to resolve the issue of being unable to save your game in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to follow these steps:

Exit Baldur’s Gate 3 and close down the Larian Studios Launcher. In your Steam library, right-click on Baldur’s Gate 3 and select “Properties”. Go to the “General” tab and switch off the slider that reads “Keep game saves in the Steam Cloud for Baldur’s Gate 3″. On your PC, open settings and follow: This PC > Windows (C:) > Users > (username) > AppData > Local > Larian Studios Delete the folder called “Baldur’s Gate 3″.

Other solutions

If the above method does not work, Larian Studios have provided more troubleshooting tips and advise following these steps:

Ensure any anti-virus software like BitDefender, Windows Defender, or others are not blocking Baldur’s Gate 3 from accessing game files.

In the “Local Files” tab, select “Verify Integrity of Game Files” from the “Properties” menu.

Remove and delete any mods.

Run Steam or GOG as an administrator.

Restart the game from a clean boot.

