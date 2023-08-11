Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you help or attack the Emperor in BG3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a vast number of twists and turns in the storyline, with the biggest decision players will face coming in Act 3.

After the assault on Moonrise Towers, you’ll begin your journey toward the city of Baldur’s Gate but, before you do so, you’ll be attacked in camp and will travel to the Astral Plane.

A major moment in the story happens at this point, involving the Guardian who has been protecting you and talking to you in your dreams, and you’re faced with a crucial choice of alignment.

After meeting the Emperor, two options will be provided to either help or attack them, but which route should you go down?

What happens if you help the Emperor?

Act 3 has some big reveals. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Aligning with the Emperor results in a battle against the Githyanki hostiles in the area, with the Emperor and the Intellect Devourers (the walking brains) on your side—though the latter has severely limited HP.

It’s revealed that the Emperor is actually the Guardian that has been visiting you in your dreams and encouraging you to accept the Illithid powers at your disposal. Like you, they were once an adventurer who took a tadpole to the eye.

After helping the Emperor and defeating the four Githyanki, you will receive a gift: an Astral-Touched Tadpole that provides access to extremely high-powered Illithid abilities by making you a half-illithid hybrid.

However, you do not have to accept the opportunity and, if you reject it, it will be given to you for future wishes, should you choose.

What happens if you attack the Emperor?

If you decide to go down this route to experience what happens, make sure you save the game first as the choice is pretty catastrophic.

Basically, attacking the Emperor in Baldur’s Gate 3 leads to the end of the game. Doing so sees you face off against them, the Intellect Devourer, and the Githyanki.

Why should you avoid attacking the Emperor?

Even if you are successful and defeat them all, you’ll then see a cutscene where a new Mindflayer is born by bursting out of your character’s body.

Unless you’ve decided this is the end of the journey for your character, you should definitely steer clear of this option.

