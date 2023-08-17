Baldur’s Gate 3 fixes ‘incompatible version’ save game error with hotfix 4 re-release

If you played Baldur’s Gate 3 yesterday evening, you likely noticed something weird and frustrating going on with your saved games. Many players experienced issues with save games being an “incompatible version” of BG3 after Larian Studios reverted its most recent hotfix because of bugs.

Last night, the developer repeatedly told fans on social media to be patient. Hotfix four was on its way, and sure enough, it was. Larian announced today it is redeploying the hotfix and fixing the way that hotfixes get added moving forward to prevent the issue from happening again.

We're redeploying Hotfix #4, and changing the way we deploy future patches.



Read more: https://t.co/XtpfbCy45t pic.twitter.com/0YV4OMWIBq — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 17, 2023

“Yesterday we had to rollback hotfix four because of a rare compiler issue,” the team said. “To avoid this from happening again we’re changing the way we deploy patches. Players who had downloaded hotfix four were unable to continue from their hotfix four saves once we had rolled back the patch. While this is not ok, rolling back the patch in order to diagnose the problem and limit those exposed to it was the lesser of two evils.”

Due to a build error causing new crashes, we’ve rolled back Hotfix 4 for the time being. We'll re-release it as soon as we’ve fixed the cause.



If you’ve saved since updating, you won’t be able to load those saves until we’ve re-published Hotfix 4. Sorry about the inconvenience. — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 16, 2023

Larian confirmed in its post that players should be able to load their save games that were previously listed as being an “incompatible version.” Dot Esports has also confirmed through the game’s client that you can load back into those “incompatible version” save games. They should no longer be listed as “incompatible.”

This is the fourth hotfix that Larian has published for BG3 since the game’s release on Aug. 3. The first hotfix came just one day after the game’s release. Yesterday’s hotfix initially went live in the afternoon, but it was reverted three hours later just before 6pm CT.

