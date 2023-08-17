Larian forced to roll back Baldur’s Gate 3 patch after players mass report crashes

Baldur’s Gate 3 just today received its fourth hotfix that was intended to solve many of the RPG’s biggest bugs, but in a strange turn of events, the update has actually had the complete opposite effect and has since been rolled back.

The fourth BG3 hotfix was very quickly pulled earlier today after causing a nasty bug that broke the game for some players, Larian Studios admitted on Aug. 16. And, to make matters worse, unlucky gamers who had created new saves after this update won’t be able to return to their saves until it is republished either.

This new patch remedied issues including the infamous saving bug that has been troubling players since launch. As a blood sacrifice, of sorts, patching this issue resulted in gamers getting an onslaught of fresh crashing errors.

Due to a build error causing new crashes, we’ve rolled back Hotfix 4 for the time being. We'll re-release it as soon as we’ve fixed the cause.



If you’ve saved since updating, you won’t be able to load those saves until we’ve re-published Hotfix 4. Sorry about the inconvenience. — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 16, 2023

As you’d expect, this has put quite the damper on the Baldur’s Gate hype that has consumed the internet these last few weeks.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Warlock build in BG3

For some diehard gamers, there has been a silver lining and that is those who haven’t yet logged out since before the hotfix was pulled have been able to continue with their saves—though as you’d expect only the most hardcore BG3 players fall into this category.

For most players, it’s now a waiting game to see when Hotfix Four will be rolled out in a version void of any other crashing concerns.

Larian has yet to share any official timeframe on that front.

In the interim, BG3 servers have been reverted to Hotfix Three and any saves that weren’t active after the Hotfix Four rollout are still available to play.

About the author