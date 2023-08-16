Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Warlock build in BG3

Playing a caster can feel complicated at times in Baldur’s Gate 3. You want to feel the raw power of being a Warlock, but you don’t know what spells to have at the ready or which to choose when you level up. Finding the best Warlock build doesn’t have to be that complicated, though.

There might be endless options, but as you hone in on what Warlocks do best and how they fit into a group of three other characters, the answers to all of your burning questions become increasingly apparent. Here are some things to consider as you create your Warlock build.

Best Warlock races in BG3

Race is less important in the live game than it was in early access because you can now select where you want your Ability Score bonuses to be regardless of race. In early access, Asmodeus Tiefling was the best race you could be because of the Charisma and Intelligence it provided. But now, it’s a lot easier to justify playing basically whatever race you want.

Asmodeus Tiefling is still a great choice because of Darkness, which it learns at level five. Hellish Resistance can also be helpful in a number of circumstances. Another solid selection for Warlock would be to run as a Drow because of their Superior Darkvision and the ability to cast Darkness as level five as well.

Again, the change to take away specific ability score bonuses from races makes your selection a lot less impactful in the long run. So don’t sweat that decision too much. Make the character look the way you want it to look because you’re about to spend something like 150 or more hours looking at them.

Best Warlock subclass in BG3

The Great Old One and The Fiend are largely considered to be the two best subclass for players to select as Warlocks. Unlike other classes, Warlocks’ subclass is chosen at level one.

This means those who choose The Great Old One get immediate access to the exceptionally powerful feature Mortal Reminder, which frightens enemies upon a critical hit, making it so they can’t move and have a disadvantage on ability checks and attack rolls.

As a Warlock, you always want to be in control of the battlefield. Having high ground and space from enemies is key to maximizing your damage. So Mortal Reminder will help you keep your distance.

Meanwhile, The Fiend has its benefits as well. Dark One’s Blessing gives you a Charisma modifier and some HP after you kill an enemy. With Charisma being your primary stat, this makes getting an early pickoff outstandingly beneficial. If you’re looking at this guide to help with a loadout for the companion Wyll, it’s worth noting that he flavorfully is The Fiend.

Best Warlock Pact Boon in BG3

At level three, you will get to select a Pact Boon. There are three options. My personal favorite is Pact of the Chain, which allows you to summon a familiar, but a lot of people also like to go with Pact of the Blade. Pact of the Blade lets you summon a pact weapon or give your weapon magical powers.

Best Warlock cantrips in BG3

We wouldn’t be talking about Warlock cantrips if we didn’t bring up Eldritch Blast. The ability is a Warlock staple, and depending on what Eldritch Invocations you pick up, it’ll be one of your most useful damage-dealing tools. Not only does it not require a spell slot, but it pairs with Invocations like Agonizing Blast and Repelling Blast early on to pack a huge punch.

After that, the world is your oyster. You can choose any number of other Warlock cantrips as your second, and perhaps the best option will be utility considering how much you’ll want to use Eldritch Blast for damage. Blade Ward and True Strike will do you a lot of favors in combat, and Mage Hand is a nifty tool outside of combat.

You will be able to have two cantrips until level four, at which point you will get a third. You’ll then gain another at level 10, but it all starts with Eldritch Blast, which is a Warlock’s best friend.

Eldritch Blast Blade Ward True Strike

Best Warlock spell choices in BG 3

Warlock spells provide a range of utility, including pure single-target damage, AoE damage, debuffing enemies, and battlefield manipulation. Initially, you’ll want to prioritize Hex because it will debuff your enemies, making your Eldritch Blast hit even harder.

Meanwhile, Misty Step lets you quickly get high ground and position yourself to maximize your damage potential, and abilities like Hold Person and Fear will let you control your enemies. Solid damage-dealing options include Fireball, Scorching Ray, and Vampiric Touch

Here’s a quick list of some of the best spells to take as a Warlock, starting with the ones that you’ll likely want to have earliest in the game.

Hex

Misty Step

Fireball

Hold Person

Scorching Ray

Fear

Hunger of Hadar

Vampiric Touch

Best Warlock Eldritch Invocations in BG3

Eldritch Invocations are learnable at levels two, five, seven, nine, and 12. You can pick one to add at each of those levels with the exception of level two, at which point you can select two.

At level two, you are allowed to select two Eldritch Invocations, and as previously mentioned, you’ll probably want to take the ones that buff your Eldritch Blast. It’s honestly a little bit silly how powerful Agonizing Blast and Repelling Blast make Warlocks. I distinctly remember the first time my friend used it during one of our play sessions.

It’s loud, the knockback is huge, and it deals a lot of damage at low levels. These Invocations make Eldritch Blast no joke. But be warned, if you’re knocking an enemy in a chasm because of Repelling Blast, you can’t get loot from it. I’ve learned that the hard way—multiple times.

At level four, you can go for a more utility-based Invocation like Armor of Shadows or Fiendish Vigor. Fiendish Vigor will let you cast False Life without using a spell slot, giving you some temporary survivability. Armor of Shadows lets you cast Mage Armor for protection. You can also use Mire of Mind here, which allows you to cast Slow as an extra layer of crowd control.

Level two – Agonizing Blast, Repelling Blast

– Agonizing Blast, Repelling Blast Level five – Mire of Mind

– Mire of Mind Level seven – Book of Ancient Secrets

This list will be updated as we continue to playtest different Eldritch Invocations at higher levels.

Best Warlock Ability Score in BG3

If you’re making a custom build instead of using Wyll as an origin character, the Ability Score portion of character creation might feel overwhelming. But the key here is to make sure that your Charisma, Dexterity, and Constitution are all at the right levels.

Charisma is key, but you’ll also want to throw some extra points in Dexterity and Constitution as well. Screengrab via Dot Esports

The “recommended” Ability Score that the game provides you will have your Intelligence score way higher than you need it, and you’ll be able to get away with dropping that down to around eight to 10 and bumping up your Dexterity or Constitution. Here’s a build we suggest going with:

Strength: Eight

Dexterity: 16

Constitution: 14

Intelligence: 10

Wisdom: 10

Charisma: 16

This article will be updated as we continue to playtest Warlocks at higher levels and end-game content.

