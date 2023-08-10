Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Wyll build in BG3

The Blade of Frontiers, Wyll, is a monster hunter Warlock with a hidden secret and a shaky family history. He is one of several characters that can be played either as an Origin character or a companion in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Whether you choose to play as Wyll yourself or recruit him during your travels is up to you. You first meet Will early on during act one at the refugee camp next to the Druid Grove, where he explains his current task of hunting down a “powerful devil” known as Karlach. It’s up to you to decide whether Karlach lives or dies or joins your party, but Wyll stays by your side regardless.

As a Warlock, Wyll has access to numerous powerful spells and Cantrips, including a couple of abilities unique to Warlocks that give him a tremendous edge in combat. Looking to build him into a must-have member of your party? Start here.

All Wyll’s class features, explained

Wyll is a Human Warlock using The Fiend subclass. While technically you can respec Wyll to a new class or subclass by talking to Withers, doing so wouldn’t really fit the story or his character. For this build, we’re keeping his class and subclass the same.

Dark One’s Blessing (The Fiend subclass passive) When you reduce a hostile creature to zero hit points, this gift from your patron grants you four temporary hit points.

Eldritch Invocations Additional buffs or effects that Warlocks have access to. More on those in their own section below.



At level three, Wyll chooses between one of three Pact Boons. Pact of the Chain allows you to summon familiars, Pact of the Blade allows for magic weapons, and Pact of the Tome gives you three additional Cantrips in Guidance, Vicious Mockery, and Thorn Whip. I recommend Pact of the Blade since you can summon a magical weapon that uses your Spellcasting ability modifier. You also get an extra attack at level five.

Best Cantrips for Wyll in Baldur’s Gate 3

Cantrips are your at-will spells, requiring an action slot to be cast, but not using up any spell slots.

Eldritch Blast: Deal 1d10 Force damage via a beam of crackling energy. A Cantrip unique to Warlocks and a staple of any Warlock or Wyll build.

Deal 1d10 Force damage via a beam of crackling energy. Blade Ward: Take only the damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing attacks. Valuable support option to use on a spongey ally getting attacked, or the tank.

Take only the damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing attacks. Bone Chill: Deal 1d8 Nectrotic damage and prevent target from healing. Undead targets receive Disadvantage on attack rolls. Great against enemies relying on heals , as well as undead.

Deal 1d8 Nectrotic damage and prevent target from healing. Undead targets receive Disadvantage on attack rolls.

Best spells for Wyll in Baldur’s Gate 3

Wyll has access to the full list of Warlock spells. Here are some of our recommendations:

Armor of Agathys: Gain five temporary hit points and deal five Cold damage to any creature that hits you with a melee attack. Lasts until Long Rest. If you have a spell slot to spend, this is a great spell to start the day with , giving you some extra defense.

Gain five temporary hit points and deal five Cold damage to any creature that hits you with a melee attack. Lasts until Long Rest. Arms of Hadar: Deal 2d6 Necrotic damage in a small 3m circle, preventing targets from using reactions for a turn if they don’t meet a Strength save. Great for getting out of a jam if you cast it before moving, as adjacent enemies won’t be able to hit you with an attack of opportunity.

Deal 2d6 Necrotic damage in a small 3m circle, preventing targets from using reactions for a turn if they don’t meet a Strength save. Hex: Make your attacks deal an additional 1d6 Necrotic damage, and give the target Disadvantage on an Ability of your choosing. Adds extra damage to attacks , and can make the target more vulnerable to other attacks and effects.

Make your attacks deal an additional 1d6 Necrotic damage, and give the target Disadvantage on an Ability of your choosing. Scorching Ray: Deal 6d6 Fire damage via three rays of fire. Potential for overwhelming damage against a tougher enemy.

Deal 6d6 Fire damage via three rays of fire. Hold: Hold a Humanoid enemy still for 10 turns. They cannot move, act, or react, and any attacks within three meters are always critical hits. Very useful in hectic fights with one especially tough enemy around. Use Hold to neutralize them while you deal with the other enemies first.

Hold a Humanoid enemy still for 10 turns. They cannot move, act, or react, and any attacks within three meters are always critical hits. Vampiric Touch: Touch an enemy to deal 3d6 Necrotic damage, and syphon half of their damage taken as health for yourself. Can be cast again within 10 turns without spending a spell slot. Potentially a huge momentum swing during a fight , especially given that you get two charges of it.

Touch an enemy to deal 3d6 Necrotic damage, and syphon half of their damage taken as health for yourself. Can be cast again within 10 turns without spending a spell slot. Hunger of Hadar: Create a sphere of cold blackness. Creatures starting their turn in the sphere take 2d6 Cold damage. Creatures ending their turn in the area possibly take 2d6 Acid damage. Sphere also counts as Difficult Terrain and will Blind enemies. Exceptionally useful as a chokepoint.

Create a sphere of cold blackness. Creatures starting their turn in the sphere take 2d6 Cold damage. Creatures ending their turn in the area possibly take 2d6 Acid damage. Sphere also counts as Difficult Terrain and will Blind enemies. Blight: Deal 8d8 Necrotic damage. Another super powerful damage spell.

Deal 8d8 Necrotic damage.

Best Eldritch Invocations for Wyll in Baldur’s Gate 3

Eldritch Invocations are unique effects unlocked by leveling up Wyll or a Warlock, providing additional buffs or effects to the character. Wyll gets two at level two, one at level five, one at level seven, one at level nine, then one at level 12.

Agonizing Blast: Add your Charisma modifier to your Eldritch Blast damage roll. Given that you should start with 17 Charisma, which you can get up to 18 with a Feat, this effectively adds four points of damage to any Eldritch Blast .

Add your Charisma modifier to your Eldritch Blast damage roll. Armor of Shadows: Cast Mage Armor on yourself at will, without expending a spell slot. As long as you don’t wear armor, this is a must-have, increasing your AC to 13 plus your Dexterity modifier. And it’s free.

Cast Mage Armor on yourself at will, without expending a spell slot. Mire the Mind: Cast Slow with a Warlock spell slot. Slow works on up to six enemies , making them easier to hit and less dangerous if they are melee-based.

Cast Slow with a Warlock spell slot. Book of Ancient Secrets: Gain Ray of Sickness, Chromatic Orb, and Silence spells. They can be cast once per Long Rest and don’t spend any spell slots. Three extremely useful spells you can each cast once per day without using a spell slot.

Gain Ray of Sickness, Chromatic Orb, and Silence spells. They can be cast once per Long Rest and don’t spend any spell slots. Lifedrinker: Your melee attacks deal additional necrotic damage equal to your Charisma modifier. Extra damage.

Your melee attacks deal additional necrotic damage equal to your Charisma modifier.

Best feats for Wyll in Baldur’s Gate 3

Feats are earned at level four, level eight, and level 12. Here are the suggested feats to take at each level:

At level four, take the Ability Improvement feat and get your Charisma up to 18. If it’s already at 17, spend the other point from this feat on Dexterity or Constitution.

and get your Charisma up to 18. If it’s already at 17, spend the other point from this feat on Dexterity or Constitution. At level eight, take the Ability Improvement feat and get your Charisma up to 20.

and get your Charisma up to 20. At level 12, take the War Caster feat.

