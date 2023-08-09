Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree on the best spell, and we’re not surprised

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a variety of spells, most of which are related to your class. With so many in the game, it’s hard to pick the best one, but some players believe one stands out above the others.

In the vast discussion on Reddit on Aug. 8, the most repeated spell has been Eldritch Blast, a cantrip that fires up to three beams of crackling energy. It’s a Warlock spell, though each character can learn it via some items or feats. You can also have it in your party if you travel with Wyll, who’s a Warlock himself.

I’m not surprised with the choice. Eldritch Blast makes a really satisfying sound when used, making you feel like a Warlock in real life. Besides, it scales with character level and, first and foremost, is quite strong.

“The Eldritch Blast noise is so good it’s made warlock my new favorite class,” one player wrote. Another pointed out there’s a way to have an extra blast due to an item, and also use your charisma level to stack with the damage, which sounds way too overpowered. They claimed these items are obtainable in the third and second acts, respectively, so I know I’m rushing to wrap up the first act after work today.

Naturally, though, players also mentioned a bunch of other spells for good reasons. These include Cloud of Daggers, Guidance, Hunger of Radar, Misty Step, and Speak with Animals, just to name a few of the top comments.

Although some of them can get tricky. One player underlined how his party always wants to go through the deadly Cloud of Daggers after the fight is over, and we saw it happen ourselves. An unfortunate waste of health points.

