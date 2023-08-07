Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree one Divinity: Original Sin feature desperately needs to be added

Everyone’s hooked on Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re not, you’re missing out. The game can easily keep you glued to your monitor for hours, but players wish Larian Studios added one Divinity: Original Sin feature to it.

More precisely, players want the developers to add the ability to change their character’s appearance during the game.

In an Aug. 6 Reddit post, a player said they created a Tiefling to start a co-op game but later discovered their appearance doesn’t make sense lore-wise. They also underlined how they rushed the character creation menu due to friends wanting to jump into the story already.

Many players agree they should be able to change their appearance. Despite the complaint, they pointed out that Larian, the developers behind BG3, are good listeners and keep their eyes open for players’ ideas.

If the devs are listening, this feature that was available in their previous game, Divinity: Original Sin, should hopefully make its way to BG3 soon.

Personally, when I created my BG3 character, I put so much time into choosing the right class and race that I wanted to get started with the story as soon as possible. I didn’t really focus on my character’s appearance and now I’m wishing I did.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 is already closing in on Hogwarts Legacy after hitting incredible Steam milestone

About the author