Baldur’s Gate 3 fans create list of the game’s biggest problems they want fixed in Patch 4

It’s been nearly one full month since Baldur’s Gate 3’s last major update, Patch #3, and with players discovering the next patch is in the works, gamers on social media decided to brainstorm some ideas for what they believe Larian Studios should add to the game.

While there were numerous bug fixes mentioned in a massive Reddit thread, fans agreed the must-have addition to the game was expanding the ability to access the inventory of companions who are not actively grouped with the four-person party.

Especially for players who like to change up their party regularly, it’s been a major inconvenience with how the process currently works. You’re forced to sift through a companion’s inventory before you leave them at camp and then transition all of the important belongings they previously possessed to a different companion you might not even necessarily be keeping in your party for very long.

Having the ability to access, or at least see, a companion’s inventory while they’re in camp and not partied up, would certainly save players from the massive runaround involved in swapping out party members now.

Though that does break the immersion of the game to some extent, one player aptly pointed out how the game has somewhat already broken that part of the fourth wall. Even during combat or if someone has died from being thrown into a chasm, players can still seamlessly exchange items from one character’s inventory to another’s as long as they are in the party. So it’s a bit weird how we aren’t at least able to easily keep track of what a companion might be holding onto while they’re sitting in camp doing nothing.

One potential solution players seem to be especially fond of is adding a barter option for companions back in camp. This way, players would be able to interact with people not in their party and take what they need without too much of a hassle as well.

