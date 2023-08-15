Baldur’s Gate 3 players list the features they want from the first ‘serious patch’

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have had plenty of time to sink their teeth into Larian Studios’ gaming behemoth and excitement is now rising for the game’s first “serious patch”.

Continuing to enjoy vast success, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been touted as a Game of the Year contender and while it does many things very well, there are still some areas for improvement.

Larian Studios is aware of this and revealed they are working towards the first “serious patch” for Baldur’s Gate 3, which led to players taking to Reddit to declare the features they want to see added in the near future.

Unsurprisingly, the ability to change a character’s appearance and hair outside of the initial character customization is one of the most requested additions—particularly after players found a shop that would be the perfect location.

While options to change character appearance may not make it into Baldur’s Gate 3‘s first major patch, the developers have already confirmed it is something the team is looking into.

That is not the only thing players are keen for, however, with a flurry of suggestions in the Reddit post—a personal favorite being a request to add an option to search through the inventory of all companions, regardless of whether or not they are in your party.

Other suggestions included changes to the Mage Hand Cantrip, which can only be used once per short rest, and fixes for bugs that occur in Act 3, where the game’s performance dips in the vastly-populated city of Baldur’s Gate.

Hopefully, it won’t be too long until we see some of the features requested added to Baldur’s Gate 3, which would make the title even more of a masterpiece.

About the author