Fans weigh in on whether Baldur’s Gate 3 will beat Tears of the Kingdom at The Game Awards

Baldur’s Gate 3 has caused quite a stir since releasing on Aug. 3 and is now receiving a push from fans to beat The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at The Game Awards.

The RPG has already dethroned Tears of the Kingdom as the highest-rated game on Metacritic in 2023 and took just three days to break into Steam’s all-time top 10 for concurrent players.

Washington Post games reporter Gene Park has now started a debate on whether Baldur’s Gate 3 should be a frontrunner in the race to be crowned Game of the Year—which is high praise indeed, considering there are still some heavy-hitters yet to be released.

baldurs gate 3 being game of the year absolutely sounds reasonable and possible. it does what zelda does in its narrative and systems.



with elden ring last year and starfield approaching, it’s clear people love and celebrate player agency and freedom. this makes me optimistic. — Gene Park (@GenePark) August 9, 2023

Fans quickly weighed in with their own thoughts, expressing that they feel Baldur’s Gate 3 has superior narrative, characters, and RPG elements than Tears of the Kingdom and should, therefore, emerge triumphant.

The debate soon spread, with LegacyKillaHD also issuing his backing for Baldur’s Gate 3 to win Game of the Year, though others weren’t so sure due to the mechanics of the game—pointing out many don’t like turn-based titles.

Others are still holding their breath with a wealth of massive titles due to release before The Game Awards takes place in December, as the likes of Starfield and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are still to make their debut.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is still set for another boost of its own, however, with a PlayStation release on Sep. 6th and a future release on Xbox consoles, for which a timeframe is yet to be revealed.

About the author