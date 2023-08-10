Fans weigh in on whether Baldur’s Gate 3 will beat Tears of the Kingdom at The Game Awards

Baldur’s Gate 3 has caused quite a stir since releasing on Aug. 3 and is now receiving a push from fans to beat The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at The Game Awards.
The RPG has already dethroned Tears of the Kingdom as the highest-rated game on Metacritic in 2023 and took just three days to break into Steam’s all-time top 10 for concurrent players.
Washington Post games reporter Gene Park has now started a debate on whether Baldur’s Gate 3 should be a frontrunner in the race to be crowned Game of the Year—which is high praise indeed, considering there are still some heavy-hitters yet to be released.
Fans quickly weighed in with their own thoughts, expressing that they feel Baldur’s Gate 3 has superior narrative, characters, and RPG elements than Tears of the Kingdom and should, therefore, emerge triumphant.
The debate soon spread, with LegacyKillaHD also issuing his backing for Baldur’s Gate 3 to win Game of the Year, though others weren’t so sure due to the mechanics of the game—pointing out many don’t like turn-based titles.
Others are still holding their breath with a wealth of massive titles due to release before The Game Awards takes place in December, as the likes of Starfield and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are still to make their debut.
Baldur’s Gate 3 is still set for another boost of its own, however, with a PlayStation release on Sep. 6th and a future release on Xbox consoles, for which a timeframe is yet to be revealed.