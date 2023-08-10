Baldur’s Gate 3 usurps Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to become 2023’s best-reviewed game

Baldur’s Gate 3 has made major waves throughout the gaming community since the Larian title officially launched earlier this month and that hype has seen it dethrone another of 2023’s best-selling titles; Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the highest-reviewed game on Metacritic, right up until Baldur’s Gate took its place.

The latest Zelda sequel previously sat atop the heavily popular ratings site with 96 (out of 100) overall rating. Today, Baldur’s Gate has surpassed that count by one, tallying up a 97 rating and taking out the top spot.

It also surprised several other big-name titles along the way, including Street Fighter 6, Dead Space, and the ever-successful Diablo 4, according to Metacritic.

Larian’s successful launch has translated well into other statistics too, with BG3 overtaking Apex Legends’ all-time peak concurrent player count of 624,473 less than a week ago. Since then, Baldur’s Gate has peaked at 814,466 concurrent players, according to SteamCharts, and continues to build momentum as interest grows.

As of writing, Baldur’s Gate reigns as number one on Steam’s top-selling leaderboard too, overshadowing CS:GO’s booming microtransactions.

So far, this success only comes from PC sales too, with the third Baldur’s Gate installment yet to make its way to consoles. PlayStation 5 gamers will have to wait until Tuesday, Sept. 5, to start trying to romance a bear and unlucky Xbox-only players haven’t even got a clear console release date just yet.

Whether the console edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 can stand as tall as the PC version is yet to be determined. However, other titles like Diablo 4‘s console compatriots ranked lower than its PC version after they all hit the stands.

