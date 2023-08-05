Baldur’s Gate 3 surpasses Apex’s peak player count as it continues to smash records

Just two days after launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 has officially surpassed that all-time peak players for Apex Legends while also making it into the top 10 highest concurrent number of active players for any game on Steam ever. And as impressive as this already is, Baldur’s Gate 3 is still climbing.

The massive success of Baldur’s Gate 3 has been beyond what anyone was expecting, even the game devs themselves, but it continues to impress with a record-shattering performance that currently has no end in sight, especially with the official console release on the horizon.

The record-breaking performance from Baldur's Gate III doesn't stop



It has passed the All-Time time peak players of Apex Legends and entered into the Top 10 Highest Players for a game in the History of Steam. 630,000+ concurrent players and climbing



Mind-blowing performance pic.twitter.com/7kgHPqeP08 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) August 5, 2023

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Best multiclass builds in BG3, ranked

Each time Baldur’s Gate 3 sets a new concurrent number of players, this record is broken once again not long afterward. Shortly following the RPG’s official surpassing of Apex’s highest concurrent players, it has already reached a new peak, with the latest number of concurrent players being 645,461 as of 11am CT on Aug. 5.

On Steam overall, Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently holding the second spot for the most players overall, with only CS:GO managing to stay above it.

Most of the other peak concurrent player records for Steam were set years ago and haven’t changed much since which makes it especially impressive that Baldur’s Gate 3 managed to swoop in and claim a top spot. It’s currently sitting at number nine, but since the player base has consistently been rising and smashing records left and right, there’s certainly a decent chance it could knock out Goose Goose Duck at number eight with 701,898 concurrent players, since it’s not too far off from that.

About the author