Baldur’s Gate 3 players love the game so much, they’re refusing to finish it

There's no reason to rush it.

A party in Baldur's Gate 3 stands opposite the Mirror of Loss.
Boosts come with a cost. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

It’s been over a month since Baldur’s Gate 3 was officially released for PC and players are still reluctant to finish the game because it’s so good.

Even players who aren’t exactly fond of CRPGs or turn-based games in general, including myself, are having a blast playing Baldur’s Gate 3 and want to prolong the fun as much as possible.

I’m choosing to drag my Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay instead of moving to Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon and Starfield, two great games that came out later in August, and I know I’m not alone, based on recent comments made on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit.

“This game is amazing, I have never felt like this towards any game before, I am absolutely in love with it and I don’t want to leave this world,” one player wrote on Reddit on Sept. 10.

I don’t want to finish this game
byu/paimonnow inBaldursGate3

“I’ve never even played a game this much in a single month before since I’ve become an adult,” another player wrote on Reddit on Sept. 11.

I’m too addicted to this game.
byu/goingoosey inBaldursGate3

This is quite remarkable for a game that was supposed to be niche. I wasn’t even aware Baldur’s Gate 3 existed before it left early access on Aug. 3, but after playing the game, I felt a unique joy that I hadn’t felt since Red Dead Redemption 2, in which I also spent countless hours wandering around the map, interacting with random NPCs, and completing all sorts of side quests.

Almost nobody expected that Baldur’s Gate 3 would be good enough to be considered for Game of the Year (GOTY), especially because 2023 is packed with great releases such as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Starfield, but Larian Studios delivered a nearly perfect game and fans are already saying Baldur’s Gate 3 deserves to be GOTY.

With the PlayStation 5 launch on Sept. 6 and the Xbox version possibly coming by the end of the year, I’m sure more players will be hooked to Baldur’s Gate 3 in the coming months.

