How to preload Baldur’s Gate 3

After years in early access and a decade since the last entry in the series, Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost here.

Set to release on PC on Aug. 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 features a mammoth campaign that will last between 75 to 100 hours and longer for those who want to complete everything there is to offer.

Multiple playthroughs will bring new experiences, however, particularly with a staggering 12 classes and 46 subclasses, so Baldur’s Gate 3 could keep even the most dedicated gamer locked in for a long while, all of which results in even more anticipation.

Players will certainly want to start playing Baldur’s Gate 3 as soon as they possibly can on release day, which makes preloading the game an important step of preparation.

How can I preload Baldur’s Gate 3?

It’s almost time. Image via Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available in early access via Steam and, once purchased, players can download the early access title. But this is far from the finished version and significant updates are coming with the official launch of Baldur’s Gate 3.

In an interview with Dropped Frames, game director Swen Vincke was asked when players can preload the game. But, unfortunately, he could not officially reveal preload details as the devs were still working with Steam.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 dice roll system, explained

News of a preload could be announced soon, particularly as the game requires a mammoth 150GB of memory and will therefore take a long while to download, even with the highest internet speeds.

We’ll be sure to update this article if any official confirmation is provided on when the preload for Baldur’s Gate 3 goes live.

About the author