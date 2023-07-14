All classes and subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the few games offering heavy customization options and inclusivity for players, meaning they can customize how they play BG3 to suit their playstyle. With various classes and subclasses available to all players from Aug. 3, 2023, there’s something for new and veteran players alike.
Baldur’s Gate 3: All classes and subclasses
Baldur’s Gate 3 has 12 classes and 46 subclasses, and they vary as they each have different proficiencies for Saving Throws and Primary abilities, which will affect and influence your functions like skills or spells.
|Class
|Subclasses
|Primary Ability
|Proficiencies for Saving Throw
|Barbarian
|Wildheart
Berserker
Wild Magic
|Strength
|Strength and Constitution
|Bard
|College of Valour
College of Lore
College of Sword
|Charisma
|Charisma and Wisdom
|Cleric
|Knowledge Domain
Life Domain
Light Domain
Nature Domain
Tempest Domain
Trickery Domain
War Domain
|Wisdom
|Charisma and Wisdom
|Druid
|Circle of the Land
Circle of the Moon
Circle of the Spores
|Wisdom
|Wisdom and Intelligence
|Fighter
|Champion
Eldritch Knight
Battle Master
|Strength, Dexterity
|Same as Primary Ability
|Monk
|Way of the Four Elements
Way of the Open Hand
Way of Shadow
|Dexterity and Wisdom
|Dexterity and Strength
|Paladin
|Oathbreaker
Oath of Devotion
Oath of the Ancients
Oath of Vengeance
|Charisma and Strength
|Charisma and Wisdom
|Ranger
|Beast Master
Hunter
Gloom Stalker
|Wisdom and Dexterity
|Dexterity and Strength
|Rogue
|Assassin
Arcane Trickster
Thief
|Dexterity
|Intelligence and Dexterity
|Sorcerer
|Draconic Bloodline
Wild Magic
Storm Sorcery
|Charisma
|Charisma and Constitution
|Warlock
|Archfey
The Fiend
The Great Old One
|Charisma
|Charisma and Wisdom
|Wizard
|Abjuration
Conjuration
Divination
Enchantment
Evocation
Necromancy
Illusion
Transmutation
|Intelligence
|Wisdom and Intelligence
As there are so many options to choose from when creating your character and an effective team, it can be challenging at first, especially with so many classes and subclasses. One thing I didn’t realize when I was creating my character was that in BG3, some races have better affinities to certain classes and even subclasses, which isn’t uncommon and is something I’ve experienced in World of Warcraft.
So, to ensure you have the best race for the best class and subclass, check out their affinities, and do a lot of reading before you make any decisions.
Choosing a class or subclass can be overwhelming in Baldur’s Gate 3. Still, if you can’t decide, BG3 offers a multiclassing feature that allows you to switch between another class or character, which means you won’t be stuck with one class and can play BG3 however you want to.