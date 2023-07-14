All classes and subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

You won't even know where to begin with all the classes.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the few games offering heavy customization options and inclusivity for players, meaning they can customize how they play BG3 to suit their playstyle. With various classes and subclasses available to all players from Aug. 3, 2023, there’s something for new and veteran players alike.

Baldur’s Gate 3: All classes and subclasses

Baldur’s Gate 3 has 12 classes and 46 subclasses, and they vary as they each have different proficiencies for Saving Throws and Primary abilities, which will affect and influence your functions like skills or spells.

Class Subclasses Primary Ability Proficiencies for Saving Throw Barbarian Wildheart

Berserker

Wild Magic Strength Strength and Constitution Bard College of Valour

College of Lore

College of Sword Charisma Charisma and Wisdom Cleric Knowledge Domain

Life Domain

Light Domain

Nature Domain

Tempest Domain

Trickery Domain

War Domain Wisdom Charisma and Wisdom Druid Circle of the Land

Circle of the Moon

Circle of the Spores Wisdom Wisdom and Intelligence Fighter Champion

Eldritch Knight

Battle Master Strength, Dexterity Same as Primary Ability Monk Way of the Four Elements

Way of the Open Hand

Way of Shadow Dexterity and Wisdom Dexterity and Strength Paladin Oathbreaker

Oath of Devotion

Oath of the Ancients

Oath of Vengeance Charisma and Strength Charisma and Wisdom Ranger Beast Master

Hunter

Gloom Stalker Wisdom and Dexterity Dexterity and Strength Rogue Assassin

Arcane Trickster

Thief Dexterity Intelligence and Dexterity Sorcerer Draconic Bloodline

Wild Magic

Storm Sorcery Charisma Charisma and Constitution Warlock Archfey

The Fiend

The Great Old One Charisma Charisma and Wisdom Wizard Abjuration

Conjuration

Divination

Enchantment

Evocation

Necromancy

Illusion

Transmutation Intelligence Wisdom and Intelligence

As there are so many options to choose from when creating your character and an effective team, it can be challenging at first, especially with so many classes and subclasses. One thing I didn’t realize when I was creating my character was that in BG3, some races have better affinities to certain classes and even subclasses, which isn’t uncommon and is something I’ve experienced in World of Warcraft.

So, to ensure you have the best race for the best class and subclass, check out their affinities, and do a lot of reading before you make any decisions.

Choosing a class or subclass can be overwhelming in Baldur’s Gate 3. Still, if you can’t decide, BG3 offers a multiclassing feature that allows you to switch between another class or character, which means you won’t be stuck with one class and can play BG3 however you want to.

