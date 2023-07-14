All classes and subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

You won't even know where to begin with all the classes.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the few games offering heavy customization options and inclusivity for players, meaning they can customize how they play BG3 to suit their playstyle. With various classes and subclasses available to all players from Aug. 3, 2023, there’s something for new and veteran players alike.

Baldur’s Gate 3: All classes and subclasses

Baldur’s Gate 3 has 12 classes and 46 subclasses, and they vary as they each have different proficiencies for Saving Throws and Primary abilities, which will affect and influence your functions like skills or spells.

ClassSubclassesPrimary AbilityProficiencies for Saving Throw
BarbarianWildheart
Berserker
Wild Magic		StrengthStrength and Constitution
BardCollege of Valour
College of Lore
College of Sword		CharismaCharisma and Wisdom
ClericKnowledge Domain
Life Domain
Light Domain
Nature Domain
Tempest Domain
Trickery Domain
War Domain		WisdomCharisma and Wisdom
DruidCircle of the Land
Circle of the Moon
Circle of the Spores		WisdomWisdom and Intelligence
FighterChampion
Eldritch Knight
Battle Master		Strength, DexteritySame as Primary Ability
MonkWay of the Four Elements
Way of the Open Hand
Way of Shadow		Dexterity and WisdomDexterity and Strength
PaladinOathbreaker
Oath of Devotion
Oath of the Ancients
Oath of Vengeance		Charisma and StrengthCharisma and Wisdom
RangerBeast Master
Hunter
Gloom Stalker		Wisdom and DexterityDexterity and Strength
RogueAssassin
Arcane Trickster
Thief		DexterityIntelligence and Dexterity
SorcererDraconic Bloodline
Wild Magic
Storm Sorcery		CharismaCharisma and Constitution
WarlockArchfey
The Fiend
The Great Old One		CharismaCharisma and Wisdom
WizardAbjuration
Conjuration
Divination
Enchantment
Evocation
Necromancy
Illusion
Transmutation		IntelligenceWisdom and Intelligence

As there are so many options to choose from when creating your character and an effective team, it can be challenging at first, especially with so many classes and subclasses. One thing I didn’t realize when I was creating my character was that in BG3, some races have better affinities to certain classes and even subclasses, which isn’t uncommon and is something I’ve experienced in World of Warcraft.

So, to ensure you have the best race for the best class and subclass, check out their affinities, and do a lot of reading before you make any decisions.

Choosing a class or subclass can be overwhelming in Baldur’s Gate 3. Still, if you can’t decide, BG3 offers a multiclassing feature that allows you to switch between another class or character, which means you won’t be stuck with one class and can play BG3 however you want to.

