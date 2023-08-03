How to change class in Baldur’s Gate 3

Classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 are an important choice to make early on but, unlike in early access, you can switch things up however you please.

When creating your character in Baldur’s Gate 3, a class will need to be chosen that determines your stats, skills, and more, but you’ll have the option to mix things up later down the line if you choose.

Perhaps changing class is important to your character development or the story you are telling, or maybe you’ve decided you want to head down another route. Fortunately, any change will not require a completely new save.

There is, however, a small part of the game that needs to be completed to access this feature but, thankfully, it’s not too difficult an ask.

How do you change class in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Withers becomes a valuable team member. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To have the ability to change your class, you will first need to find Withers—though this can be done early on in the story.

After escaping the Nautiloid, you’ll soon come across some bandits trying to break into a crypt. Either fight them or persuade them to leave, then go to the door and interact. You can attempt a skill check for it to be opened.

If you fail, find the cracked floor and look above it for a large stone. Shoot it and it will crash down, providing an entry into the crypt. You’ll then have to fight some more bandits.

After opening the locked door, travel deeper into the ruins until you find a large sarcophagus. Interacting nearby will respawn some undead enemies to fight, which do not take long to beat.

Inside the Sarcophagus, you’ll find Withers. Speak to him and he will travel to your camp, where he can be found whenever you take a long rest.

At camp, interact with Withers and choose the dialogue option to change class, which costs 100 gold. This can be repeated as many times as you want.

