How to take a Long Rest in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, all classes have the use of spells, Cantrips, actions, and special feats that elevate them from normal NPC to potential hero status. But no class can go forever without taking a rest, which can replenish the health and abilities of an entire party.

The rest system in Baldur’s Gate 3 is critical to survival as it allows all the members of a party to take on challenging enemies by restoring health and ability points. While most classes will replenish action points, bonus actions, and Cantrips after combat ends, several spells and special abilities can only be cast once or twice a day before a rest is needed.

Out of Short Rests and looking to end the day in Baldur’s Gate 3? It’s time for a Long Rest.

Short Rest vs. Long Rest

There are two different types of rest: Short Rest and Long Rest. A party can take a Short Rest twice a day, while a Long Rest ends the day but replenishes the number of Short Rests you can take.

A Short Rest replenishes a small amount of health to all party members as well as some spell points. The Short Rest takes 15 in-game minutes and can be easily activated by the Short Rest icon on the mini-map. Bards can add a third Short Rest per day to their party by using their second level Song of Rest ability.

The end of the world will be there tomorrow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Long Rest fully recovers all health points, spell points, and action points in a party. A Long Rest also ends the in-game day and replenishes the Short Rests available to the party.

How do you take a Long Rest?

In order to take a Long Rest, you will need to access your party’s Camp and have 40 Camp Supplies available to spend. Select the Long Rest icon, the one that looks like a campfire, and you will be teleported instantly to Camp. At Camp, you can interact with your party members and various NPCs and can progress quests, but it’s also where you go to rest.

“Tomatoes, sausage, and nice crispy bacon.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

After talking to your party members, which is very important, click on the empty bedroll to take a Long Rest. A mini menu will pop up, allowing you to select which Camp Supplies you want to spend in order to rest. You will need at least 40 Camp Supplies to take a Long Rest, but spend them wisely so that you don’t use more than you need.

Something that I found very helpful is the inventory option to send Camp Supplies directly to your Camp storage; this clears up space in your own personal inventory and you can easily access your Camp Supplies when you go to take a Long Rest.

