Long resting in Baldur’s Gate 3 will reduce bugs, but it comes at a heavy cost

Gortash in Baldur's Gate 3 stands menacingly in a dark environment.
An event at the fortress prevents easy access. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The way Larian Studios designed Baldur’s Gate 3‘s narrative encourages players to take a Long Rest, after all, you’re completing main quests, companion quests, and events all the time during your journey.

On top of that, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player found out that using Long Rest will reduce bugs tied to narrative progression and reported their experience on Reddit. Ideally, players would take a Long Rest after a busy day, but a lot of players, myself included, often skip the Long Rest due to the sheer amount of temporary buffs and elixir effects.

While there seems to be a connection between taking Long Rests and fewer narrative bugs, the Baldur’s Gate 3 community has alerted that taking too many Long Rests makes your character lose some time-sensitive quests or negatively affects your campaign goals because the narrative also advances. A friend of mine, for example, took a Long Rest and an entire village was massacred during it without any feasible explanation.

Here are the quests the community has confirmed are affected by too many Long Rests. We spared you spoilers, but if don’t care about spoilers, you can read it all on Reddit.

Act 1Act 2Act 3
Grymforge main questMoonrise Prisoners Newspaper
OwlbearRolan Kidnapping
Druid Grove Ritual Prisoner Execution
Lae’Zel and Mountain Pass Gortash Coronation
Halsin and Goblin CampSaving Duke Ravengard and The Gondians
Burning Inn
Harpies on the beach
Caravan ambush
Windmill Gnome
Myconid Village
Tiefling Bard
Druid Grove Tiefling Thief
Zhent Hideout 
Myrena’s Brothers
Druid Grove Bugbear Ambush
Druid Grove Goblin prisoner
Illithid in Wreckage

Although there are players saying that Larian Studios should fix Long Rests affecting the campaign, the developers most likely won’t. Baldur’s Gate 3 is based on Dungeons & Dragons 5e, and DnD is a live universe in which you have to plan your Rest as the game never stops.

One thing you can do, though, is save your game before taking a Long Rest and if you don’t like what happened, you can reload and go play some more.

