A Baldur’s Gate 3 loot bug means you may be missing out on precious items

It seems that while journeying through Baldur’s Gate 3, you could be missing out on masses of precious items due to a loot bug.

Looting is an integral part of Baldur’s Gate 3 and many players, myself included, will agonizingly spend their time clicking through the inventories of every defeated enemy, cache, or barrel in the hopes of getting some good gear.

Whether it’s gold, weapons, armor, camp supplies, or anything else, I can’t help but check—and a bug in the game is creating problems that result in some loot being invisible.

A player took to Reddit to share their findings, which happened in a co-op game but is the same for many in single-player, which identified that some loot is hidden when you are searching for new items.

Essentially, the game seems to show loot tables as empty when they are not, and the “Loot All” button does not pull any hidden items. Instead, you’ll have to approach with a specific fix that, thankfully, is not complicated.

To see if you have any bugged loot, hold down the Alt button and look for anything that does not have “Empty” alongside its name. If that word is missing, check again.

If the loot table that opens is empty, open your inventory alongside it and drag an item from your inventory into the loot table, which should then resolve the issue and make any hidden items now appear.

This is going to be an absolute lifesaver for me as I’ve been running dangerously low on Camp Supplies for a while, despite checking everywhere I possibly can. Now I’ll add the above method into my approach and, hopefully, will have as much food as I could ever need.

