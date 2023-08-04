Baldur’s Gate 3: How to make a camp in BG3

There are plenty of important mechanics in Baldur’s Gate 3, but there are perhaps none more vital to your party’s success than making a camp.

Camp is where you can reset the day to recharge your hitpoints and spells but it’s also where you have most of the interactions with your party members. You can romance characters at camp, talk to them about what’s happening or their story, or get their general opinion on something. Making camp is also a way to progress certain quests in Baldur’s Gate 3, as some objectives only become available after you reset the day.

All of this is to say you need to know how to make camp in Baldur’s Gate 3. Below, we will explain exactly how to do that so you never have to worry about it again.

Making camp in Baldur’s Gate 3

Fortunately, making camp is an extremely simple action to do in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you look on the far right side of your hotbar, you will see a small campfire icon. Click on that campfire icon to bring up three new icons.

From the top down, you have the option to take a short rest, take a long rest, and visit camp. Taking a short rest doesn’t send you to your camp but does restore half of your party’s total HP and recharges certain spells and attacks. Visiting camp will, obviously, send you to your camp but you won’t have the option of resetting the day. You can still speak to your party members, though.

Finally, taking a long rest is how you officially make camp in Baldur’s Gate 3. This option allows you to go to bed by clicking on the bedrolls by the fire and reset the day. You will need 40 Camp Supplies in order to do this, which come from either Supply Packs or random food and drink items you find in the world. After taking a long rest, one of a few things will happen.

The options in order from the top: “Short Rest,” “Long Rest,” and “Go to Camp.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most likely outcome is you will wake up the next day fully refreshed and ready to go. You can click on the put-out fire by the bedrolls to return to the area you left when you chose to take a long rest. However, your guardian can also come to you while you’re sleeping at camp, and this is crucial to progressing the main story of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Other things that can happen include the owlbear cub waking you up if you saved it or some other characters waking you up with their own intentions.

