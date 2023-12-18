Baldur’s Gate 3: Mind archive interface in BG3 explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 is brimming with secrets. The Mind Archive Interface is a hidden interaction only possible at the end of Act Two, and only if you have acquired the correct items so far throughout the campaign.

After you enter into the Mind Flayer Colony following your first clash with Ketheric Thorm, you have the rare opportunity to search around the Mind Flayer base. The Mind Archive Interface can give you interesting information about the Absolute, the Mind Flayers, and the Colony itself. If you are trying to find or use the Mind Archive Interface in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find the Mind Archive Interface in BG3

You can only access the Mind Archive Interface while in the Mind Colony temporarily | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mind Archive Interface can only be accessed after you have entered into the Mind Flayer Colony at the end of Act Two. You need to travel to the Necrotic Laboratory inside the Mind Flayer Colony located under the Moonrise Towers.

You first need to dispatch of Death Shepard and his minions, but after this you can have full access to the Mind Archive Interface. If you do not already know, the exact purpose of this Illithid device can be mysterious.

How to use the Mind Archive Interface in BG3

You can plant the Waking Mind, Dark Mind, or any other brain in side the Mind Archive Interface | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you look around the Mindflayer Colony, you can quickly see brains in jars around the area. The first of this item can actually be found on the Nautiloid ship at the beginning of the game. If you loot these brain jars, then you can later insert them into the Mind Archive Interface in the Mind Flayer Colony to learn more about the specific brain.

The Waking Mind, however, is the most beneficial brain that you can plug in. You can find this brain by solving the puzzle to the east of the Mind Archive Interface. This is a fairly easy puzzle that you can solve by matching the cranial trait, such as Emotion or Memory, to the correct mind. As you finish, the Waking Mind will be your reward.

Whenever plugging the Waking Mind into the Mind Archive Interface, you can purge the mind to receive a Mind Barrier Buff which gives you permanent advantage on Intelligence Saving Throws.