Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve the brain puzzle in the Necrotic Laboratory in BG3

After the events at Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3, you might find yourself in the pit of a giant illithid’s stomach. There are ways to avoid this, but if you followed Ketheric Thorm into the belly of the beast, you will have to find him again. Before doing that though, you could get distracted by a large brain puzzle in an area known as the Necrotic Laboratory.

The Necrotic Laboratory is an area with the giant Illithid. You can stumble upon it after defeating enemies in a room with a large red death circle. After the battle, you can head further into the room, bearing southeast, to find a separate space. Here, a cutscene will play after you touch a console in front of a giant, red hole with claws.

After the cutscene is over, your brain will be connected to the console, and different parts of your brain will be segmented into nerves and neurons. It’s your job to figure out how these nerves and neurons interact to solve this brain puzzle in BG3.

Solving the Necrotic Laboratory brain puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

The location of the brain puzzle in the Necrotic Laboratory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While this might seem complicated at first, it’s actually quite simple once you know what you need to be doing. Essentially, you need to click on different colored sections of the brain at the start of the puzzle, which are labeled Memory (green), Reason (purple), Emotion (yellow), and Speech (blue). Then, you need to pick the right path of nerves and neurons to reach the identical-looking section of the brain at the end of the puzzle.

To do this, click on the section of the brain you want to connect. Then, with it selected, follow the nerve (white line) out of the section and see what neuron (spheres on the lines) it leads to. Click the neuron that appears first in the path and follow it to the next neuron. Repeat this until you reach the corresponding section of the brain on the other side.

It can be a bit tricky, though, as some of the brain sections have nerves and neurons that intersect with one another. To make it easier to visualize, take a look at our finished brain puzzle in the screenshot below.

What the completed brain puzzle looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Steps to complete the Necortic Laboratory brain puzzle

I can’t really describe in words how to complete each section, as there are too many overlapping sections of nerves and neurons. However, I will break down the general direction you want to go for each section below.

You can look at the finished puzzle above for reference.

Reason (Purple): Go to the right neuron and then keep going straight until you reach the end of the puzzle with the last neuron going to the left to connect to the other section of the brain.

Go to the right neuron and then keep going straight until you reach the end of the puzzle with the last neuron going to the left to connect to the other section of the brain. Speech (Blue): Go straight and then make an immediate right and stay straight the rest of the way.

Go straight and then make an immediate right and stay straight the rest of the way. Memory (Green): Go down and then make a left to get to the puzzle’s centre. Go straight up and then straight again to reach the end.

Go down and then make a left to get to the puzzle’s centre. Go straight up and then straight again to reach the end. Emotion (Yellow): Go straight to the center and then make an immediate hard left. Follow the line straight and your next moves will be back to the center and then straight.

With the puzzle solved, you will be able to access a secret stone carving in the back of the laboratory that provides some insight into the mind flayers in Baldur’s Gate 3.

