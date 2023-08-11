Baldur’s Gate 3: How to complete Find the Githyanki Creche in BG3

One of the main objectives in Baldur’s Gate 3 will be to find a cure for the tadpole infecting your character and fellow party members. A possible solution to your growing problem will come from the companion Lae’zel, who will propose venturing to the Githyanki Creche. While this lead may appear promising, the Creche itself can be tricky to find.

If you are looking to find the Githyanki Creche to locate the possible cure for you tadpole situation, this is what you will need to do.

How to get to the Mountain Pass in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Mountain Pass is a major checkpoint in Baldur’s Gate 3 that marks the end of the introductory zone. This area will be located just north of the Goblin Camp. Likely, you will encounter this entryway to the next zone after you complete the Emerald Grove questline.

The Mountain Pass can be found between the Goblin Camp and Waukeen’s Rest | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Depending on the makeup of your party up to this point, primarily whether or not you already have Lae’zel in your camp, the sequence leading up to the Mountain Pass will drastically differ. In my case, I had not yet recruited Lae’zel post ship crash, though I found her shortly after crossing over the Mountain Pass.

If you already have the Githyanki around, instead their will be a unique cutscene that gives further insight into her character. Either way, you will get another cutscene just prior to crossing into the region that pertains to the mysterious artifact held by Shadowheart.

How to get to Rosymorn Monastery in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Githyanki Creche is located directly under the Rosymorn Monastery, making the religious center your next location once the Mountain Pass has been crossed. The best way to cross this zone with minimal effort is to use the nearby cable car.

The Cable Car will save you plenty of time | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Note that this will require a strength check with a minimum DC15. After a successful roll, ensure that your entire party boards the cable car, otherwise you’ll need to make another trip back for your companions.

Once you land, you’ll be met with another cutscene of several Githyanki taking many Halflings prisoner. Unfortunately, the Githyanki raiders locked the massive doors leading to the Creche behind them, meaning you’ll need to find another way to the bottom of the Monastery.

These vines are just one of many entry points | Screenshot via Dot Esports After climbing the vines, just jump over the gap and prepare for a fight | Screenshot via Dot Esports

There’s a couple different entryways to the Creche from this point. Personally, I circled back to the Rosymorn Monastery Waypoint and climbed up Knotted Roots. From here, jump across the small gap and make your way into the Monastery proper. There will be several enemies waiting for you, but it shouldn’t be too much trouble.

From here, descend down until you reach the Monastery Basement, leading you to the Creche.

Where to heal the Parasite at the Githyanki Creche in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now that you’ve made it to the Githyanki Creche, it’s time to find the potential cure for your parasite. After a not-so-warm welcome from the Githyanki locals, Lae’zel will guide you through the Creche and quickly inform you to find the infirmary.

The Creche itself is fairly easy to navigate around, with your intended infirmary being found in the eastern wing of the underground hideout. From here, you’ll meet with Ghustil and attempt to use her strange machine to free yourself of the tadpole.

