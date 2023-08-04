Should you use Illithid Powers in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Illithid Powers are hidden skills in Baldur’s Gate 3 that can be unlocked by allowing a parasite known as a Mind Flayer or Tadpole to infect your character’s brain. This can be done by finding them inside brine, infected skulls from fallen enemies, and jars and consuming them.

You’ll be able to access the Illithid Power Tree menu after finding one. It functions like a normal skill tree, but requires more Mind Flayers or Tadpoles to unlock Illithid Power nodes.

Infecting your character’s brain with a parasite on purpose sounds like an awful thing to do, but the tradeoff is that Illithid Powers are handy—even if it makes you one step closer to become a Mind Flayer.

If you’re on the fence about using them, it’s a good idea to see what they all are first before making a decision.

All Illithid Powers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Illithid Power Effect Aberrant Shape Transforms you into an Intellect Devourer that deals Physical Damage. Ability Drain Reduces the effectiveness of a target’s ability by one once per turn for every Attack Roll. Charm Stops an enemy from attacking you for one turn. Concentrated Blast Blasts an enemy while you’re concentrating on casting another spell. Endless Rage Deals extra damage during Rage, but causes you to receive more damage. Favorable Beginnings The first Attack Roll or Ability Check against a target is boosted to match your Proficiency. Force Tunnel Makes your character dash forward, pushing all targets and objects away in the process. Fracture Psyche Lower a target’s armor by one. Freecast Makes your next spell cost nothing to perform. Horrific Visage Earns back two Sorcery Points and deals a small portion of damage to an enemy target for three turns until it wears off. Inkblot Creates a cloud that Obscures and Blinds all enemies within it. They will not be able to shoot ranged attacks in or out of the cloud. Luck of the Far Realms Gives you the option of turning a successful Attack Roll into a Critical Hit. Perilous Stakes Makes a target more vulnerable to all types of damage for three turns, but allows it to heal itself after each attack. Psionic Pull Pulls a target or object toward you. Reflective Shell Creates a protective shell that reflects projectiles back to the enemies who shot them. Repulsor Knocks back all enemies and objects and deals damage in the process. Shield of Thralls Places a shield around yourself or a teammate for one turn that boosts its health by 10. Stage Fright Gives a target a Disadvantage on Attack Rolls and causes them to take a small portion of Physical Damage whenever one fails. The curse is lifted when they roll a successful one. Supernatural Attraction Teleports to another creature infected by the Mind Flayer or Tadpole parasite. Survival Instinct Makes a target heal a portion of health instead of dying when its health hits zero.

Are Illithid Powers worth using in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Illithid Powers are definitely worth using in Baldur’s Gate 3. All of them are useful, and other than having an evil parasite living in your brain, there’s nothing to lose by having them. It might weird out some of your companions (they’ll let you know about it via the dialogue), but the powers are there to be used.

Related: Should you play as an Origin or custom character in Baldur’s Gate 3?

I have been using Illithid Powers on my character and it’s been a blast. Force Tunnel, Psionic Pull, and Repulsor are loads of fun, while Charm and Freecast have come in clutch in battles multiple times already.

Some players might prefer using them on a second or third playthrough like they’re doing for the Dark Urge Origin, and that’s fine. Having a character affected by these ominous things isn’t for everyone. But at some point, in some other playthrough, you should use them.

If you’re a serious roleplayer who is worried about aligning yourself with malevolent entities like Mind Flayers or the unethical nature of using Illithid Powers to gain an unfair advantage, you don’t have to use them if you don’t want to. It all comes down to personal preference. The same goes for classes and difficulty too.

About the author