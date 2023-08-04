Can you change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3

Can you change your character’s appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3? Customizing your character in BG3 is one of the most fun yet challenging aspects because there are so many options for you to choose from. But this also means it can be overwhelming, and you may not like your character’s appearance once you start playing. But is there a way to change it?

Is it possible to change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3?

From your voice, hair, scars, and questionable body parts to your build, the options are endless when creating your character’s appearance. However, if you make a mistake or don’t like how they look, you can’t change your character’s appearance once they’ve been created.

This means your character’s appearance is permanent and you are stuck with how they look—unless you delete the character and start over again. I made a bit of a mistake with my character as I forgot to select her voice. It may not be the most soothing sound to the ears, but it’s also not the worst. So, I’m going to keep playing her.

My character is a half-elf, and she slays. Image via Larian Studios

Can we change our appearance in the future?

Changing our character’s appearance would be an incredible feature to add to BG3 in future updates. However, at this time, Larian Studios haven’t announced whether such a function or feature will be added to BG3. But we can hope they will.

Can I temporarily change my character’s appearance?

Although we can’t permanently change our character’s appearance, there is a way to temporarily change their appearance through the Legendary Illusion Spell, “Mask of the Shapeshifter.”

Image via Larian Studios

You obtain this item by purchasing the Deluxe Collector’s Edition of BG3, and you’ll find it in the storage chest at your Camp.

How to use the Mask of the Shapeshifter

To use the Mask of the Shapeshifter, a level-one Shapeshifting ability allowing you to transform into another race or gender, you need to follow these steps:

Open your inventory and right-click on the Mask of the Shapeshifter. Select the “Equip” option. You’ll notice a glowing blue mask ability in your abilities tab at the bottom of the screen—this is your Shapeshifting illusion ability. Select it. Then choose from the list of illusion options.

There are a lot of options to choose from. Image via Larian Studios

Click on your character to confirm your selection—this triggers a spell cast effect, and your appearance will change. If you’re not happy with the general look, you can choose another option When you are satisfied with your choice, unequip the mask, which can be done by returning to your inventory menu (the shortcut is “I” on the keyboard).

And that’s it. Unfortunately, this illusion is temporary, and the spell can be broken. But on the bright side, you can re-equip the mask and go through the process to temporarily transform yourself again, or you can select the option to return to your original appearance.

While you can’t permanently change your appearance in BG3, if you have the Mask of the Shapeshifter, you can temporarily change it for a short while.

