Baldur’s Gate 3: How to learn spells in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3, just like Dungeons & Dragons, does a greatly thorough job of making Wizards truly feel like scholars who can excel by going above and beyond to master their craft. Wizards are able to learn more spells than any other class, making them the quintessential Magic users in Larian Studios’ smash hit.

Upon leveling up, Wizards can learn two new spells and add them to their spellbook. This isn’t the only way that a Wizard can learn spells, however. In Baldur’s Gate 3, Wizards are able to learn new spells from Spell Scrolls—with just a couple of caveats.

Learning spells from scrolls in Baldur’s Gate 3

From the very first act of Baldur’s Gate 3, players are able to find Spell Scrolls all over the world. These scrolls have a very simple basic function—they allow players, regardless of Class, to cast the listed spell one time, consuming the scroll in the process. While this alone is useful, Wizards have a unique second option.

As a Wizard, you are able to learn spells from Spell Scrolls. Rather than consuming a scroll for a single cast, a Wizard can add it to their spellbook forever. This greatly enhances your options for prepared spells and makes the choice of two new known spells per level much less daunting.

How to learn a spell from a scroll in Baldur’s Gate 3

Learning a new spell from a scroll is actually very simple as a Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3. To do it, you simply need to:

Assume control of Gale or a Custom Wizard Character by double-clicking on their portrait.

Character by double-clicking on their portrait. Press K to bring up your Spellbook.

to bring up your Spellbook. Towards the top right of your Spellbook, find a small icon labeled “Learn New Spells.”

Select the scroll you’d like to learn from, consuming it in the process.

Select this icon to learn a new spell. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Learning a spell in this way costs 50-200 gold, depending on the level of the spell. Your Wizard will also need to be a high enough level to actually cast the spell—if it is a third-level spell, you must have at least one third-level spell slot available.

The spell also must be available for learning via level-up as a Wizard—you cannot learn to cast Revivify from a Scroll of Revivify.

Finally, if a spell is from your specific School of Magic (Subclass), the cost in gold associated with learning the spell will be cut in half. Available Schools are:

Abjuration

Conjuration

Divination

Enchantment

Evocation

Illusion

Necromancy

Transmutation

Spells available for learning are displayed in a pop-out menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After learning a spell in this fashion, it still must be prepared out of combat just like any other spell.

