Baldur’s Gate 3: All Ritual Spells in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, several spells are available to each class and subclass, with many costing a spell slot. However, some, known as Ritual Spells, can be cast outside of battle without using up one of your spell slots, and each RItual Spell is tied to a Spell type or School, a class, and they each have unique effects.

All Ritual Spells in BG3

Ritual Spells don’t cost a spell slot outside of battle, so you can use them as often as you like. And they’re also reasonably long-lasting. However, some of these spells can only be unlocked at certain levels by specific classes, so selecting a suitable class in character creation is really essential.

Ritual Spell Details Associated Class Spell Type and Level Detect Thoughts You can focus your thoughts on specific creatures and read their mind.

This spell lasts until your next long rest. Bard

Druid

Wizard Level Two Divination Spell Disguise Self You can disguise yourself as another race or gender.

This spell lasts until you’re fully rested. Bard

Cleric

Fighter

Ranger

Wizard Level One Illusion Spell Enhance Leap You can triple your jumping distance.

This spell lasts for 10 turns. Druid

Fighter

Ranger

Wizard Level One Transmutation Spell Feather Fall You and your nearby teammates gain Immunity to Falling damage.

This spell lasts for 10 turns. Bard

Fighter

Wizard Level One Transmutation Spell Find Familiar You can summon a familiar—a fey spirit that takes the form of an animal you choose.

This lasts until you dismiss them; if they die, you only need to perform a short rest to resummon them. Fighter

Warlock

Wizard Level One Conjuration Spell Find Familiar: Scratch You can Summon Scratch, your trusty dog, who will search the lands for treasures.

This spell is permanent until you dismiss him. Cleric Level One Conjuration Spell Longstrider When you touch a creature, you’ll increase its movement speed by three meters.

This spell will last until your next long rest. Bard

Druid

Fighter

Ranger

Wizard Level One Transmutation Spell Silence You’ll create a sound-proof dome, and everyone inside will be Silences and Immune to Thunder damage. Targets might also become hostile.

This spell lasts for 100 turns. Bard

Cleric Level Two Illusion Spell Speak with Dead You can bring back life to a corpse so it can answer five of your questions.

This spell’s duration will last until you perform a long rest. Cleric

Rogue Level Three Necromancy Spell

If you’re wondering which class for getting Ritual Spells, that would include Wizards, Bards, and Fighters, in that order. Unfortunately, you won’t get access to these Ritual Spells if you’re a Barbarian, Monk, Paladin, or Sorcerer.

That being said, there is a way you can still use them… kind of.

How to get Ritual spelled gear and scrolls in BG3

The Chest of the Mundane is on the first floor of the Arcane Tower. Image via Larian Studios

If you’re disheartened that you can’t unlock and use Feather Fall as a Sorcerer or Detect Thoughts as a Druid, don’t worry because there are some items you can find in BG3 that contain Ritual Spells.

Thankfully, many of these items can be found in particular places, so you don’t have to hold on to your good luck charm whenever you open a chest.

But there are one-time-use scrolls you can obtain as loot or from vendors that offer the same Ritual Spells. I wouldn’t recommend scrolls for the spells Feather Fall, Detect Thoughts, or Speak with Dead because you can get this spell on an item, meaning you can use it when you like without having to waste gold at the vendor or your time by scouring through every chest or barrel.

Item Type Contains the spell: How to get: Mystra’s Grace Boots Feather Fall From the Chest of the Mundane in the Arcane Tower of the Underdark Uncovered Mysteries Amulet Detect Thoughts From a chest on the second floor of the Arcane Tower in the Underdark Amulet of Lost Voices Amulet Speak with Dead From a chest in the hidden room in the Dank Crypt (the same place as the explosive sarcophagus room). Scroll of Detect Thoughts Scroll Detect Thoughts It can sometimes be purchased from Blurg in the Myconoid Grotto of the Underdark. Scroll of Disguise Self Scroll Disguise Self It can sometimes be found in barrels, chests, storage, and from traders. Scroll of Silence Scroll Silence It can be found in a gold chest in the Dank Crypt and sometimes from the merchants: Arron in Druid Grove and Roah at the Shattered Sanctum. The Entombed Scribes can also drop it in the Dank Crypt. Scroll of Speak with Dead Scroll Speak with Dead It can be dropped by Dror Ragzlin, one of the Goblin leaders, in the Goblin Camp. And it can sometimes be found in chests, barrels, or merchant shops.

So even if you didn’t create a Bard, Fighter, or Wizard, there are still ways you can access some of the Ritual Spells in BG3.

