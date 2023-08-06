Baldur’s Gate 3: How to open the Dank Crypt Sarcophagus Trap in BG3?

The Dank Crypt in Baldur’s Gate 3 contains a terrible trap that will wipe your party if you don’t respect it. If you are a fan of watching your entire party explode, then feel free to do what you please. If you don’t fancy save-scumming your way through, we have some hints and tips for you.

What the trap in the Dank Crypt does

The way the trap works is that it spews grease out of six vents on the floor and then launches firey bolts from gargoyle heads on the walls. When the fire meets the grease, you get a giant explosion that will basically annihilate your party. You don’t want to mess around with this, tbh, so our plan will be to disarm the trap, even though there are ways to work around it if you wish.

How to disarm the Sarcophagus trap

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the best option, as it is the safest. It might require you to leave and come back later, however. You will need a Trap Disarm Toolkit to fully disarm the trap. You may not be able to get one of these until you reach the Emerald Grove, where you will find a vendor called Arron just to the north of the main entrance. He will be happy to sell or trade with you. When you have one or two of them, return to the Dank Crypt.

It is a good idea to have multiple of these on you at all times. As long you successfully disarm the trap, you get to keep the kit. Failing to disarm it will cause the kit to break, however. So, right-click on the Sarcophagus and then select the Disarm option to take a shot at it.

How to stop the trap from going off

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To stop the trap, the easiest thing to do is cover the grease vents with boxes. You can see all the vents marked on the image above. Just drag and drop boxes around the room to cover them all. This is actually an extremely useful thing you can do in Baldur’s Gate 3, and you would be amazed how many times it can come in handy.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

As long as you are standing close to an item, you can click on it, drag it, then drop it within a certain radius. You can just hopscotch the item across the room, should you need to. When all the vents are covered, this will keep you safe from the grease, but you still have the bolts to worry about. Look at the pillars, and you will notice a button on one of them. You can hit this to turn off the arrows, but only after they have already started to fire.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can interact with the tomb and select Open, then use the button to turn off the arrows if you wish. This is still a risky option, as an errant box or poorly placed party member is still going to eat up some Healing Words and potions.

What is in the Sarcophagus?

Look inside the coffin, and you’ll find a key and a spear called The Watcher’s Guide and an Engraved Key that will open the heavy oak door in the first room of the Dank Crypt.

The Watcher’s Guide is a spear that will do 1-8 Piercing damage. It is an Uncommon weapon and comes with the Death’s Promise trait. This means when you miss a target, the next Attack Roll for the wielder against that target will gain True Strike. True Strike is used to give Advantage on your attacks. Proficiency with the weapon type will also give the user Rush Attack. This allows them to rush forward and attack the first enemy in their path, potentially pushing them off balance. Doing this does not provoke attacks of opportunity.

For the Engraved Key, keep in mind that this will end up on your Keychain. It will not be a separate item in your Inventory. The Keychain will store the keys that you pick up, so if you are wondering what you have in your possession, right-click and select Open to be able to see them.

