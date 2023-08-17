Baldur’s Gate 3: How to open the Sluice Gate vault in BG3

Exploring Baldur’s Gate 3’s sewers below the Lower City may look like a lot of work, but the rewards you’ll find inside will be convincing enough to keep wandering around. Not all the lootable items and buffs inside will be waiting for you out in the open, however, and some will require you to complete puzzles before you can get your hands on them, like Sluice Gate.

The Sluice Gate presents itself as a formidable challenge at the far west section of the sewers, and its entrance relies on you correctly adjusting various valves.

Water and temperature valves that you’ll need to control to unlock the Sluice Gate in BG3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocking the Sluice Gate in BG3: A Step-by-Step Guide

We found a note saying the water and temperature valves had to be at optimal levels for the Sluice Gate to open during our BG3 playthrough. After reading the note, we started messing around with the water and temperature valves to find the perfect combination.

There’s a gauge near the valves, and the optimal levels are the green areas. During this process, we recommend using a single character.

Select the water valve once and let the gauge rise. Select the temperature valve once and start off its gauge as well. Both gauges should reach the green zones at the same time, but this might take a few tries.

Once both gauges hit their optimal levels simultaneously, the Sluice Gate’s doors will open in BG3. Inside, you’ll find enemies waiting for you, and progressing through the door will also lead you to recruiting Minsc.

Exploring new landmarks and completing puzzles make up the more relaxed part of BG3 as following storylines could lead you to make crucial decisions like deciding whether you should kill Yurgir or save him from his contract.

With rescue missions also waiting for you, it’s also essential to pick up all resources that might have a future use to ensure you can sustain your party in the long run.

