Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve the Faith-Leap trial in BG3

Taking a leap of faith can be pretty scary on a regular basis, but when you have to perform one in Baldur’s Gate 3, you never know what might happen. Successfully pulling off the Faith-Leap Trial during the Gauntlet of Shar can be challenging, but it’s not so scary if you know a few tricks.

How to solve the Faith-Leap Trial in BG3, explained

To solve the Faith-Leap Trial in BG3, there are a few things you need to do before even entering the Trial itself.

First, ungroup one of your characters from your group, as you’ll only be taking one character into the Trial. If you aren’t sure how to do this, all you need to do is right-click on your chosen character’s profile on the left side of the screen and select the option “Ungroup.”

This means your character is separated from your other companions and can move independently, while the others remain where you leave them.

Once you’ve done this, ensure your health bar and hit points are full, and enter the Faith-Leap Trial.

Faith-Leap Trial: Ancient Altar Choice

This Altar is significant, so ensure you select the correct answer. Image via Larian Studios

The first thing you’ll see upon entering the Faith-Leap Trial is an Ancient Alter, and when you interact with it, you’re given three choices:

Spill some of your blood in the bowl Meet the statue’s gaze Leave

You’ll want to choose the first option, spilling your blood, which means you’ll take on a Bleeding effect for a short while. Then head down the steps to your left and run toward the statue on that left platform.

I know it’s scary but just run straight at the statue. Image via Larian Studios

Now, I know it looks like you will fall to your death—but you won’t. I’m not leading you to your death. As you approach the statue, you will receive the effect, Blindness. I hit save right about here, and I can tell you that you may need it fairly quickly.

Before you start to find the safe path, I’m a firm advocate, especially in this trial, for creating saved files. As you achieve each step, make a separate save. That way, if you mess up, you can quickly reload from that point and avoid any little missteps. It’ll save you a lot of time and stress.

Faith-Leap Trial: Finding a safe path

The next part of the Faith-Leap Trial requires you to take a slightly diagonal route from the left platform to the center platform. Step into the darkness from the top left-hand corner of the platform.

The first step from the ledge is the scariest of them all. Image via Larian Studios

Once in the darkness, move diagonally towards the middle platform, stopping when you reach the halfway point between the two.

Walk horizontally until you reach that midpoint. Image via Larian Studios

From here, you want to move a few paces horizontally across the room until you’re in line with the edge of the middle platform.

You can continue to inch more to the right if you aren’t aligned with the edge. Image via Larian Studios

All you need to do now is walk straight to the corner of the middle platform, where you’ll find safety (and can finally let go of the breath you were holding).

This is where you run straight onto the platform for a breather. Image via Larian Studios

Just kidding! You now need to make your way from the middle platform to the area at the back of the room, where you’ll see a glowing orb in front of a seated statue. But this is the last leg of the journey.

While standing at the top right corner of the middle platform, head forward until you’re roughly two-thirds of the way across the expanse and stop.

I stopped roughly at the coordinates X:-798 and Y: -724 and jumped from there. Image via Larian Studios

Now, you may be wondering why we’ve stopped here. And that’s a good question. We’re stopping here because it’s close enough to use “Jump” and safely land on the platform at the back room. If you find that your jump can’t quite reach, inch forward. Take baby steps until you can “Jump.”

Then do it.

At the back platform, you can take the glowing ball, which turns out to be the Umbral Gem, and interact with the disc in front of the statue. This is an Umbral Transporter that takes you back to the starting point in front of the Ancient Altar.

This statue resembles the Ancient Altar; I wonder why? Image via Larian Studios

Given this is BG3, a game where almost anything is possible (even polyamorous relationships), there may be another safe path, or ten, that can take you across the platforms to collect the Umbral Gem. However, this is the path that worked for me.

In saying that, if your brightness settings are low, you may find this challenge extremely difficult because the platforms are practically shrouded in darkness, and you can barely see where you’re going. By going into the Lighting settings under the Video tab, you can adjust the settings until you find what works for you.

Tips and tricks: Cheat code spells to help you in the Faith-Leap Trial in BG3

One underrated spell you can use in the Faith-Leap trial is the level three spell, Daylight. It can illuminate the room and even show you the path you need to take. However, it’s only available to Clerics, Druids, Paladins, Rangers, and Sorcerers.

If you’re a Draconic Sorcerer, you can also use the spell, Fly, and fly to the front of the middle platform’s statue and then once more to the very back of the room, but this is a level 11 spell, so you may not have access to it just yet, but it is an option.

And if you’re a Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, or Wizard, you can also use the level four spell, Dimension Door, and teleport yourself across the room.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to romance Shadowheart in BG3

And with that, you’ve solved the Faith-Leap trial and can continue your adventures in the Gauntlet of Shar.

About the author