Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you tell Omeluum about the parasite in BG3?

One of your main objectives in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to remove your tadpole in order to prevent your Illithid transformation, if you desire. Various characters will claim to have the cure to your affliction, or seek to help you understand your parasite. One unexpected ally is a friendly Mind Flayer named Omeluum.

The Mind Flayers are a race of highly advanced beings that seek to enslave the world of Baldur’s Gate 3. Omeluum, a friendly Mind Flayer that you will find in the Underdark has supposedly broken away from the Elder Brain and now works against his fellow Mind Flayers. Given the source of the condition in your head, you might be wary of letting Omeluum poke around. If you are unsure of whether or not to tell Omeluum, this is everything that you will need to know.

What happens if you tell Omeluum about your tadpole in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You will be able to find Omeluum in the Myconid Colony found in the northern parts of the Underdark. This odd area has a dense population of mushroom-people, all working as part of the same hive mind. In the Myconid Colony, you will find a Hobgoblin named Blurg, who says he works as part of the Society of Brilliance.

The Myconid Colony and Arcane Tower are in two opposite ends of the Underdark | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you elect to tell everything about your journey to Blurg, he will bring out another member of his society, Omeluum. The Mind Flayer will ask if you are looking to remove your tadpole, and if you’d let him inspect it. If you choose either the ‘Yes. Absolutely’ or ‘Relax and let Omeluum’s mind search your own‘, you will progress this potential questline further.

If you allow Omeluum to help you, he will send you on a quest to find two rare mushrooms in the Arcane Tower, located in the southeast corner of the Underdark. After completing these objectives, your parasite won’t be cured. The exact opposite appears to occur, as your tadpole appears to have been strengthened. Whether intentional or not, the Mind Flayers attempt only worsens, or betters, your condition, depending on your perspective.

You can also either outright reject Omeluum’s help or attack the Mind Flayer. Note that while you can always change your mind and return to Omeluum, if you kill the character then the questline is gone for good. Blurg and the rest of the Myconid Colony won’t appreciate your presence either.

