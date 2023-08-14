Baldur’s Gate 3: How to help Omeluum investigate the parasite in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll quickly be introduced to Mind Flayers as the main antagonist in your story, and the source of your tadpole infection. In the Myconid Colony located in the Underdark, you will find one of the few friendly Mind Flayers, Omeluum, who wants to help you understand the source of your infliction and investigate the parasite.

After speaking with Blurg, the Hobgoblin will introduce you to Omeluum. This Mind Flayer has seemingly freed himself from the Elder Brain and seeks to work against his fellow Mind Flayers. The pair take a particular interest in your character’s unique tadpole parasite, and ask you and your party to locate several reagents in a nearby Arcane Tower to help move along their research. If you are unsure of how find this tower or where to find the mushrooms, this is everything that you will need to know.

How to get to the Arcane Tower in Baldur’s Gate 3

The mysterious tower that Omeluum suggests may contain the necessary mushrooms to research your condition is the Arcane Tower located in the southern portion of the Underdark. To get to this location, travel to the Underdark – Beach area, where you encounter the boat that can take you to the Grymforge. There is a helpful Waypoint near this area if you have already visited this location.

The Arcane Tower is the southernmost point in the Underdark | Screenshot via Dot Esports

From here, head further south. Be cautious as you approach the Arcane Tower however, as there will be several Arcane Turrets blocking your way. These turrets can be extremely frustrating to deal with, as the only type of damage that works on these enemies is lightning magic. Ensure that you have some sort of magic wielder with you to make this easier.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Mountain Pass or Underdark? Which you should choose in BG3

After passing the Arcane Turrets, you will notice large mushrooms that your party can jump onto to the left side of the Arcane Tower. Use these mushrooms as platforms until you reach the back entrance of the tower. Pick the lock on the back door and use Sussur Bloom to help activate the elevator.

Where to find the Tongue of Madness and Timmask Spores in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you have powered the elevator in the Arcane Tower with Sussur Bloom, go to the floor just below the main level. Here, you will find the Timmask Spores near the bookshelf.

Tongue of Madness can be found anywhere in the Arcane Tower | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The other necessary reagent, Tongue of Madness, can be identified as small plants around this same area. After you collect enough of both mushrooms, you will notice that your quest tracker will update. Return to Omeluum the fastest by using the Myconid Waypoint that you have likely already uncovered, or continue to explore the Arcane Tower.

Omeluum will craft a potion for you once you deliver both mushrooms, but you will need to make a series of saving throws to fight off the tadpole. Unfortunately, no matter your rolls, the potion will fail to extract the tadpole from your head.

About the author