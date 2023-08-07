Set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a story-driven RPG that finally does what all other games in the genre promised to do—creates your own personal tale based on your choices. BG3 features a campaign that encourages you to explore the open world, meet unique creatures dwelling there, and help men, women, and children in need.

Act One, as you might have already guessed, is the first campaign chapter in BG3 that’s meant to introduce you to the world and core game mechanics, and prepare you for the whole wide world awaiting you beyond the safety of starting zone.

Here’s the full list of Act One quests in Baldur’s Gate 3, including the prologue, Chapter One, and personal quests.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act One quest list

Prologue

This is starting quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 and you will automatically get this quest after you create your character.

Escape the Nautiloid

Chapter One

These quests are obligatory and are a part of the main campaign. You need to complete these quests to further progress the main storyline. In total, there are 38 quests you need to complete to wrap up Chapter One.

Find a Cure

Removing the Parasite

Explore the Ruins

Free Lae’zel

Save the Goblin Sazza

Save Arabella

Investigate the Beach

Investigate Kagha

Find your Belongings

Steal the Sacred Idol

Save the Refugees

Find the Nightsong

Travel to Moonrise Towers

Rescue Volo

Raid the Grove

Rescue the Gnome

Search the Cellar

Finish the Masterwork weapon

Hunt the Devil

Find the Missing Shipment

Rescue the Grand Duke

Rescue the Trapped Man

Free the artist

Save Mayrina

Cure the Poisoned Gnome

Protect the Myconid Circle

Avenge the Sovereign

Find the Mushroom Picker

Find The Missing Boots

The Adamantine Forge

Free True Soul Nere

Save the Grymforge Gnomes

Help the Cursed Monk

Rescue the Gnomes in Moonrise Towers

Deliver Nere’s Head

Find the Explosives

Talk to the Sentient Amulet

Defeat the Duergar Intruders

Personal quests

Personal quests in BG3 are tied to your companions but don’t require you to complete Act quests. Most of these quests task you to journey with a specific character and flesh it out further down the road.

Embrace Your Potential

Discover the Artefact’s Secrets

The Urge

