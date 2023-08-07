Set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a story-driven RPG that finally does what all other games in the genre promised to do—creates your own personal tale based on your choices. BG3 features a campaign that encourages you to explore the open world, meet unique creatures dwelling there, and help men, women, and children in need.
Act One, as you might have already guessed, is the first campaign chapter in BG3 that’s meant to introduce you to the world and core game mechanics, and prepare you for the whole wide world awaiting you beyond the safety of starting zone.
Here’s the full list of Act One quests in Baldur’s Gate 3, including the prologue, Chapter One, and personal quests.
Baldur’s Gate 3 Act One quest list
Prologue
This is starting quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 and you will automatically get this quest after you create your character.
- Escape the Nautiloid
Chapter One
These quests are obligatory and are a part of the main campaign. You need to complete these quests to further progress the main storyline. In total, there are 38 quests you need to complete to wrap up Chapter One.
- Find a Cure
- Removing the Parasite
- Explore the Ruins
- Free Lae’zel
- Save the Goblin Sazza
- Save Arabella
- Investigate the Beach
- Investigate Kagha
- Find your Belongings
- Steal the Sacred Idol
- Save the Refugees
- Find the Nightsong
- Travel to Moonrise Towers
- Rescue Volo
- Raid the Grove
- Rescue the Gnome
- Search the Cellar
- Finish the Masterwork weapon
- Hunt the Devil
- Find the Missing Shipment
- Rescue the Grand Duke
- Rescue the Trapped Man
- Free the artist
- Save Mayrina
- Cure the Poisoned Gnome
- Protect the Myconid Circle
- Avenge the Sovereign
- Find the Mushroom Picker
- Find The Missing Boots
- The Adamantine Forge
- Free True Soul Nere
- Save the Grymforge Gnomes
- Help the Cursed Monk
- Rescue the Gnomes in Moonrise Towers
- Deliver Nere’s Head
- Find the Explosives
- Talk to the Sentient Amulet
- Defeat the Duergar Intruders
Personal quests
Personal quests in BG3 are tied to your companions but don’t require you to complete Act quests. Most of these quests task you to journey with a specific character and flesh it out further down the road.
- Embrace Your Potential
- Discover the Artefact’s Secrets
- The Urge
