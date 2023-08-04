Baldur’s Gate 3: What is the Strange Ox in BG3?

This ox has seen some things, and none of them are good.

There are too many strange creatures walking around the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 to count, but one of the weirdest is the Strange Ox.

You can first encounter the Strange Ox in the Druid’s Emerald Grove. Walking by the ox and its two counterparts forces an insight check on you and your party, which is quite peculiar. After further inspection by using the “Speak with Animals” spell, you learn the ox is on its way to the city of Baldur’s Gate, which, again, is strange for a common barn animal.

There’s clearly something going on with this ox in BG3, and we’re here to tell you exactly what it is in this guide.

You’ll first find the Strange Ox in Emerald Grove, but you won’t learn its true identity without the right spell. Video by Dot Esports

Where is the Strange Ox is in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Depending on your decisions with the Emerald Grove at the start of BG3, you will actually run into the Strange Ox at a later point in the game. If you chose to save the Druids and Tieflings and not side with the goblin camp, the Strange Ox will appear near the start of Act Two.

More specifically, if you chose to reach Moonrise Towers through the Underdark, you will be able to find the Strange Ox at the Last Light Inn. This little community is where the Tieflings from Emerald Grove wound up, and they are once again being protected by Druids. The Last Light Inn is located in the middle of the Shadow Cursed Lands, so it will take some time to reach after starting Act Two.

The location of the Strange Ox at the Last Light Inn. You need to cast Speak with Animals to talk to it. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the Last Light Inn, if you travel north and look to the right of the main building, you will see a stable. Inside the stable is Dammon, a Tiefling Trader that you might have met back in Emerald Grove. Beyond Dammon, though, are the three oxen that were in the grove as well.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to make a camp in BG3

The ox on the far right is once again labeled as the Strange Ox.

How to speak to the Strange Ox in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you cast Speak with Animals, you can talk to it and unlock new dialogue. This new dialogue allows you to gain more information about the Strange Ox, and if you pass a check, the creature will put your heads together and show you a slideshow of some images. These images are of dead, mutilated, and bloody bodies piled up across a battlefield. Obviously, this is no ordinary ox.

What is the Strange Ox in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you choose to not press the creature on why it has these images in its head, the conversation will end. But if you force the creature to come out of hiding, it will be revealed that the ox is really a level five Ooze enemy. It shapeshifted into an ox to apparently live a simple life of eating hay and relaxing in a stable.

The Strange Ox’s real stats. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Killing the Ooze will yield you the Shapeshifter’s Boon Ring, which grants you a 1d4 bonus to checks while you are disguised or shapeshifted. If you let the ox live and do not force it to come out of hiding, though, you will be able to find it in the city of Baldur’s Gate when you make it there.

About the author