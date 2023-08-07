Baldur’s Gate 3: Where to find Dammon in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 players will quickly realize Dammon is a pivotal character as they progress through the story. But, as the story changes, so does the location of some characters. Here’s where you can find Dammon both in the first act and after the Save the Refugees quest.

The character is unfortunately pretty forgettable at first and tough to find later on, especially once you begin the second act. Don’t worry though, we have you covered.

Who is Dammon in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Dammon is a Tiefling trader and smith we come across early on in the story. The character immediately tells us he used to have a great forge in the past, and now he’s working with what he’s got following what happened to his people.

What does Dammon do in Baldur’s Gate 3?

By talking to Dammon, we can get our inventory fixed, upgrade some of our weapons, and trade or barter for some much-needed early items.

There’s more to the Tiefling smith than just fixing weapons or trading items though, as he later becomes a pivotal element of some quests, like Karlach’s companion quest called The Hellion Heart.

Where to find Dammon in Baldur’s Gate 3

It’s actually possible to find Dammon in two different locations. In the first act, he will be working nearby his small forge in The Hollow within Druid Grove (X:180, Y:560).

It’s where we have our first encounter with him, and can trade a few things. Although at that point in the story, we’re rather focused on taking care of all the other errands in The Hollow, which are tied to our main quests.

Dammon can be found in the middle of the Hollow. Screengrab by Dot Esports via Larian Studios

Dammon’s location changes after we complete the Save the Refugees quest, however.

Where to find Dammon in Baldur’s Gate 3 after Save the Refugees quest

In the Save the Refugees quest, our goal is to help the outlanders leave Druid Grove and travel to Baldur’s Gate. This includes Dammon, who will be in an entirely different location after finishing the mission.

Following the Save the Refugees quest, Dammon will be located in the Last Light Inn (X-32, Y:164).

After speaking to him, we will unlock his forge, which will be crucial in other side quests throughout the game, like Karlach’s companion quest, The Hellion’s Heart.

