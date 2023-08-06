Baldur’s Gate 3: Karlach’s location and how to recruit them in BG3

Companions are critical to your survival in Baldur’s Gate 3; not only are their skills and proficiencies necessary for all manners of combat and dialogue, but each one has a fascinating story to tell and a unique personality.

There is arguably no more interesting companion than Karlach, a Zariel Tiefling Barbarian whose very heart was replaced with an infernal engine by Zariel, an archdevil and the Warlord of Avernus. Karlach was forced to serve Zariel in the Blood War but managed to escape, promising herself that she would never return to Zariel’s service.

As a companion, Karlach is an incredible combat asset: as a Barbarian, she’s equipped with high Strength, high Constitution, and high health points, allowing her to take and receive higher than normal amounts of damage. She has resistance to fire, as well as Advantage on Dexterity saving throws against traps, spells, and surfaces. And if you’re looking for a romantic partner that can pick you up with ease, there’s no one better.

Where can I find Karlach in BG3?

Karlach at the end of the Risen Road. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Karlach can be found at the very southeast corner of the Risen Road, specifically at coordinates X:108, Y:516. Karlach can be found burning up on the other side of a bloody log that can be used to cross the river to reach her. Here’s how I found her as soon as I got past the prologue:

After landing on the beach, make your way north through the ruins and the crashed Nautiloid ship until you reach the big fortified gate that leads to the Hollow and the Emerald Grove.

After the big goblin fight at the gate, make sure to go to the Hollow and recruit Wyll to your party, as he is currently hunting down Karlach, believing her to be a powerful devil that poses a danger to the entire Sword Coast.

Return to the outside of the big gate, then follow the path heading west into the Forest. After crossing the bridge, turn north at the pile of dead adventurers and goblins onto a dirt path.

Follow the path north until you meet Scratch, whom you can convince to come to your camp if you can Speak with Animals. Go past Scratch and use the rocks at X:79, Y:499 to jump across the river and reach the Risen Road.

the river and reach the Risen Road. After jumping across and reaching the Risen Road, immediately head east to find the bloody log and Karlach.

Karlach’s location on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How to recruit Karlach as a companion in BG3

While you don’t necessarily have to, I chose to bring Wyll with me when recruiting Karlach, as I wanted to avoid recruiting someone he’s been tasked to kill without informing him. When you first see Karlach, she will be Running Hot due to her infernal engine. Walk up to her, and the cutscene will begin.

She’s heating up! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With Wyll in your party, you’ll have to convince him to stand down. Just don’t select the third option in both dialogue choices , and Wyll will realize he’s been tricked and will back off. If Wyll’s not in your party, this same interaction will occur in camp at the end of the day; just don’t suggest attacking Karlach , and you’ll get the same result. Make sure to talk to Wyll after his first interaction with Karlach to progress his companion quest.

Without Wyll in your party, just don't select the dialogue option of trying to kill Karlach, and your tadpole connection will allow you to discover that she was an unwilling participant of the Blood War.

After making introductions, Karlach will tell you about a group of hunters masquerading as the 'Paladins of Tyr,' who have been sent by Zariel to bring Karlach back. Agree to help her deal with them, and she will join your group.

If there's no room in your party, she will head to your camp.

After this dialogue is over, Karlach will become an available companion. While you technically don’t have to, I chose to help her right away with her companion quest because she is literally and figuratively hotter than hell, and I want her to powerbomb me.

Head north towards the new objective on your map, marked “confront the paladins.” There will be a ladder to the right side of your path you can take straight up to where they are.

If Karlach is with you, level her up before reaching the paladins. I gave her the Berserker subclass to unlock Frenzy, Frenzied Strike, and Enraged Throw. If she’s with you, a cutscene with the two of you and Anders will begin. Tell Anders repeatedly that you know who he is, and he will drop the charade, and combat will begin.

Without Karlach in the group, Anders will welcome you when you enter the tavern. You can either pressure him to reveal himself, attack him right away, or agree to kill Karlach for him in exchange for the Sword of Justice.

When Anders and the Paladins of Tyr are dead, Karlach will reveal more about the infernal engine in her heart. This will start her next companion quest, The Hellion’s Heart.

