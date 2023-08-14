Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Paladin build in BG3

Paladins are a versatile class amongst Baldur’s Gate 3 players; good with beginners and experts, and proficient in combat, support, and dialogue options. Naturally, they’re a popular choice amongst players: Larian Studios says that Paladin was the most picked class of any created character amongst all BG3 players during the game’s opening weekend.

It’s not hard to see why Paladins are popular. Alongside its versatility, a Paladin can also acquire one of the game’s most interesting subclasses in the Oathbreaker, offering a unique take on the normal path of the Paladin. And even if you do end up breaking your oath, Paladins are a perfect pick for players to love to do good.

Starting from scratch and wanting to be a paragon of justice? Let’s build the perfect Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Best starting race, stats, and subclass for Paladin in BG3

Your holy journey starts here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Here are the ideal choices to make when creating your Paladin at the beginning of the game.

Best Paladin race in BG3

There’s no single decisive answer to what the best race is for playing a Paladin, but several of the races are solid choices for different reasons:

Half-Orc: Relentless Endurance and Savage Attacks are solid additions to the up-front style of the Paladin.

Relentless Endurance and Savage Attacks are solid additions to the up-front style of the Paladin. Halfling (Strongheart): Get a second roll if you roll a 1 with the Lucky feature, and gain Advantage on saving throws against Poisoned and Frightened with this race/subrace combo.

Get a second roll if you roll a 1 with the Lucky feature, and gain Advantage on saving throws against Poisoned and Frightened with this race/subrace combo. Dwarf (Gold Dwarf): Extra HP per level and Advantage on saving throws against Poisoned.

Best starting stats for Paladin in BG3

The default starting stats for the Paladin are almost perfect, with one small change needed. Given that you will likely utilize heavy armor, I would substitute the two points in Dexterity for one more point in Constitution to get that modifier up to +2.

Your starting stats should look like this:

Strength: 17 (+3)

17 (+3) Dexterity: 10 (+0)

10 (+0) Constitution: 14 (+2)

14 (+2) Intelligence: 8 (-1)

8 (-1) Wisdom: 10 (+0)

10 (+0) Charisma: 15 (+2)

With this stats build, you can spend your first feat at level four on Ability Improvement to get Strength and Charisma up to +4 and +3, respectively. But more on that later.

Best starting subclass for Paladin in BG3

Personally, I find Oath of the Ancients to be the best choice of Paladin subclasses. The Healing Radiance action is a superb group heal spell and one that gets even more powerful as you level up. Later on, Nature’s Wrath and Turn the Faithless offer great crowd control options, and the Aura of Warding permanent effect at level seven is so useful; negating half the damage everyone in the party takes from spells.

Best spells for Paladin in BG3

You have the right to Smite. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

All four Paladin subclasses will have the same spell selection choices, even the Oathbreaker. You’ll start with level one spells at Paladin level two, then you can use level two spells at Paladin level five, and finally level three spells at Paladin level nine.

Here are some of our suggestions for Paladin spells:

Level one spells

Bless: Bless up to three creatures. They each receive a +1d4 bonus to Attack Throw and Saving Throws for 10 turns. Requires Concentration.

Bless up to three creatures. They each receive a +1d4 bonus to Attack Throw and Saving Throws for 10 turns. Requires Concentration. Thunderous Smite: Deal +2d6 Thunder damage on top of a melee attack, pushing your target away three meters and possibly knocking them Prone. Target must pass a Strength save to stay up.

Deal +2d6 Thunder damage on top of a melee attack, pushing your target away three meters and possibly knocking them Prone. Target must pass a Strength save to stay up. Command: Command a creature to flee, move closer, freeze, drop to the ground or drop their weapon.

Command a creature to flee, move closer, freeze, drop to the ground or drop their weapon. Cure Wounds: Heal 1d8 damage to someone in melee range.

Bless is a great buff to cast on the whole party during a fight. Thunderous Smite provides extra crowd control effects potentially on top of the extra damage dealt, and doesn’t break your active Concentration.

Level two spells

Aid: Heal your allies and increase their maximum hit points by five. Lasts until Long Rest.

Heal your allies and increase their maximum hit points by five. Lasts until Long Rest. Lesser Restoration: Cure a creature from disease, poison, paralysis or blindness.

Level three spells

Warden of Vitality: While this aura lasts for 10 turns, you can cast Restore Vitality as a bonus action to heal yourself or nearby allies.

While this aura lasts for 10 turns, you can cast Restore Vitality as a bonus action to heal yourself or nearby allies. Blinding Smite: Deal +3d6 Radiant damage on top of a melee attack, and potentially Blinding your target. Target must pass a Constitution save to not be Blinded.

Deal +3d6 Radiant damage on top of a melee attack, and potentially Blinding your target. Target must pass a Constitution save to not be Blinded. Remove Curse: Touch a creature to remove all curses or hexes affecting it.

Warden of Vitality is one of the most powerful healing spells in the entire game, it should absolutely be your first level three spell option. I also love Blinding Smite because like Thunderous Smite it does not break your active Concentration, which other Smites do.

Best feats for Paladin in BG3

Here are the suggested feats to take at each level:

At level four, take the Ability Improvement feat and get your Charisma up to 18 and your Strength up to 16.

and get your Charisma up to 18 and your Strength up to 16. At level eight, choose the Charger feat , allowing you to gain Charger: Weapon Attack and Charger: Shove, which are great tools for starting fights.

, allowing you to gain Charger: Weapon Attack and Charger: Shove, which are great tools for starting fights. At level 12, take Shield Master. You gain a +2 bonus to Dexterity Saving Throws while wielding a shield. On a failed Saving Throw, you only take half damage. On a successful Saving Throw, you don’t take any damage. This couples nicely with either the Defence or Dueling fighting style.

Other tips for playing Paladin in BG3

A lot of damage coming your way. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Choose Defence or Dueling fighting style , but either way go with heavy armor, a shield, and a one-handed weapon. Defense will increase your AC by 1 while wearing armor, and Dueling gives you +2 damage to any one-handed weapon, even if you have a shield in the other hand, provided the weapon is not Versatile.

, but either way Defense will increase your AC by 1 while wearing armor, and Dueling gives you +2 damage to any one-handed weapon, even if you have a shield in the other hand, provided the weapon is not Versatile. Please, for the love of all that is holy, change your Divine Smite reaction settings. Hit “L” to open Reactions and check all the Divine Smite boxes, and the Ask checkbox. This will give you the option of using Divine Smite after successfully connecting with a melee attack and removes the risk of missing your attack and wasting it. I cannot tell you how many times I wasted a spell slot by missing an attack while casting Divine Smite.

