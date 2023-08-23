Baldur’s Gate 3 players have found a ‘hilarious’ way to make do with game’s most annoying character

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are continuing to make new discoveries on their adventures and may have found a solution to one of the game’s most annoying characters.

Of all the companions in the game, Gale is by far the most irritating due to his requirements to keep him alive, and those irritations often transfer over to combat situations.

Because of this, many players, myself included, drop Gale from their party or opt not to save him entirely, but one player has now presented a new suggestion that transforms Gale considerably.

A player in an Aug. 22 Reddit thread explained how they have respecced Gale into a Rogue and he now “feels like a different character.”

Gale was made to look the part by giving him Astarion’s clothes, a rapier, and “a stupid hat,” transforming the wizard into a “hilarious character”—with particular lines of dialogue standing out.

Other players flocked to the comments to suggest other class changes that they recommend, which include turning Astarion into a Bard, Karlach into a Monk or an Eldrich knight, and Shadowheart into a Light Cleric.

Any changes to class are made to work with the game’s immense catalog of dialogue, some of which are saved for particular class changes—which is an incredible attention to detail, considering many players would not even consider altering the classes of their companions.

It just goes to show that Baldur’s Gate 3 will never truly be complete and, after you complete one playthrough, there’s another one waiting with entirely different scenarios to enjoy.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Gale build in BG3

About the author