Baldur’s Gate 3: How to give Gale magic items in BG3

Gale is one of the first companions we meet in our Baldur’s Gate 3 adventure. Being a powerful Wizard, he’s a strong asset to our party, though he has one significant disadvantage—he needs to be fed magic items.

He tells us about his unusual sickness shortly after he joins our party for the first time. We learn that if Gale doesn’t consume a magic item every once in a while, a great catastrophe will occur. While we don’t learn fast what that catastrophe exactly is, it’s better to satisfy his craving when we can, though we know it can be tiresome and consuming.

How to give Gale magic items in Baldur’s Gate 3

Feeding Gale magic items is actually a piece of cake, luckily. The companion will have a dialogue bubble pop up above his head when he needs to talk, like any other member of your party. When Gale is about to go insane and needs to consume a magic item, he will also have a dialogue bubble, and after talking to him, you will have the option to give him one.

Just give him one already. You don’t want him to be sick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Therefore, we advise you don’t sell any useless magic equipment you come across, especially if you’re exploring with Gale. You never know when his needs will pop up, and if you don’t have any spare items, you will need to sacrifice one you or your party member is currently using. After all, allowing him to consume a magic item will result in destroying that item.

Should you give magic items to Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

From my experience so far, it’s better to spare him any magic items you have. If not, Gale will be a liability in your party, which is why you should feed him any trash magic items you have.

Luckily, his craving will end after speaking to Elminster Aumar on your way to Moonrise Towers, which will push Gale’s questline to the next stage.

What happens if you don’t give Gale magic items in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can always choose not to give in to Gale’s requests and keep him at bay. If you follow this route, though, he will eventually start stealing the artifacts himself. So, as we said, if you don’t want him grabbing your stuff and being pretty annoying, just give him some spare ones.

Gale isn’t fond of going into details of his odd sickness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gale’s cravings only seem to happen in act one, however, at least in my playthrough. He asked for the item three times, with each time his reaction slightly changing, so it’s not like he’s going to consume every item you collect throughout your adventure, especially after you meet Aumar.

Why does Gale need to be fed magic items in Baldur’s Gate 3

Elminster Aumar has the answers to Gale’s bizarre history. It turns out he was a student of goddess Mystra, and after some time, they fell in love with each other. Gale then discovered a part of a highly volatile Weave, which is now buried within his chest.

If Gale doesn’t consume any magic items, the orb could explode, and as Gale says himself, the eruption would be strong enough to level a city the size of Waterdeep. Fortunately, it seems like Elminster Aumar stops his cravings, at least permanently, and allows you to continue Gale’s questline, which is strongly tied to the orb and Weave.

