Baldur’s Gate 3: How to fix permanent Gale Necrotic Aura bug in BG3

Gale is certainly an interesting companion in Baldur’s Gate 3. You either love or hate the cocky wizard/liability.

Right now, I’m on the side of hate. Mainly because I’ve encountered a bug in BG3 that has turned Gale into a walking plague that’s killing off all my other party members, and even NPCs. There are solutions for this bug, but not all of them are ideal.

Baldur’s Gate 3 permanent Gale Necrotic Aura bug explained

This bug is leaving my party in shambles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During my fight with the goblins at Emerald Grove in Act One, Gale was downed a couple of times. I used scrolls to revive him and potions to heal him, but then I noticed that my other party members were losing health, seemingly for no reason. I checked for enemies, checked for stats, and then realized they were being hit by Necrotic Damage. The source of this Necrotic damage? Gale.

When Gale is killed, and I mean killed not downed, you need to go through a number of steps to resurrect him. These steps are made harder by the Necrotic Aura condition his body has, which sees his body exuding Necrotic energy that deals 1~4 damage to nearby creatures every turn.

My Gale, however, was downed. He was revived with a scroll and healed up but was left with a permanent Necrotic Aura. I’m not the only one, either. It took me a while to work out Gale was the source, but the dark fog around him made me check his condition. Lo and behold, he’s the culprit.

How to fix the permanent Gale Necrotic Aura bug

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, I found out Gale was the culprit too late. He had accidentally downed all my party members, and some NPCs, and all my scrolls and potions were used. The man was a walking menace. If you have the same issue, then the best option is to reload a save from before the bug, you can also try this option if you don’t care about having to reload. This is what I had to do and I will definitely be saving often going forward just in case. After doing that, I sent Gale back to camp because the man is a liability.

If your other companions are still alive then you can try the options others have suggested to try and fix this bug, but it’s important to keep Gale away from everyone until you work out what you want to do and can try to rectify the issue. This is easier if you use Turn-Based Mode, as you can move each character individually rather than them moving as a group.

Have a long rest. Go back to camp and then you have two options. You can either try to keep yourself alive long enough to speak to Gale and ask him to not travel with you anymore or you can risk going to sleep immediately.

Asking Gale not to travel with you anymore will remove him from your immediate party and hopefully stop him from continuing to damage people. The problem is, the aura does a lot of damage and Gale talks a lot, so you may not have adequate time or health to do this. If you can, though, you should then go to sleep and hope Gale’s bug is gone by the morning if it’s not already. With him not in your party then he shouldn’t be able to hurt the other party members.

If he does hurt them, or you’ve chosen to just go to sleep and risk him hurting the others, then the aura should hopefully be gone by the morning. Then you’ll just need to revive everyone using Gale (or whoever is left alive) and have another sleep. Some have found that the aura disappears following the nighttime cutscene, so if you really don’t want to lose your save then it’s worth trying.

I personally suggest the nuclear option and reload your save. Bugs like this are a painful reminder that you need to save regularly in Baldurs Gate 3.

