Why does everyone hate this BG3 companion? Players think he gets too much of a bad rap

While Baldur’s Gate 3 players have fallen in love with companions like Shadowheart and Karlach, Gale is by far the most hated of them—but the minority who enjoy the wizard is trying to convince everyone otherwise.

The reason why players are not so keen on Gale, without giving away too many spoilers, is because he has a special condition that demands you donate magical artifacts to him. If you choose to ignore Gale, he’ll leave the party permanently and make a deal with the devil Raphael. On top of that, there’s also a bug that makes Gale kill everyone at camp and even other NPCs.

But, all these things aside, I found that Gale is one of the most sincere companions in Baldur’s Gate 3. After I gave him the magical artifacts in Act One, he thoroughly explained his condition to me and said he was sorry for causing trouble. And other players agree.

“People say he’s shady, but I feel like he’s always been pretty transparent with the stuff that actually matters,” a fellow Baldur’s Gate 3 player wrote on Reddit on Aug. 31. “I feel like his demands are always pretty reasonable, and he’s probably the most unambiguously altruistic and self-sacrificing companion, right after Wyll.”

Of course, Gale is not perfect. He’s actually far from it. But, in all honesty, everyone should agree that none of the other companions are perfect. Even characters like Shadowheart and Wyll will hide information and act selfishly until you earn their trust.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Best companions in BG3

I’m sure if you give Gale a chance in your next Baldur’s Gate 3 run, you’ll eventually fall in love with him as well and see how much help he can provide with the right build.

About the author