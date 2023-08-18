Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Magic Artifacts to give Gale in BG3

You don't need to give him your best items.

Man leaning back in pain clutching his purple glowing chest in BG3
Image via Larian Studios

As you gain favor with your companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll learn more about them and their backgrounds, including the wizard Gale, who has a mysterious object embedded in his check. And to survive, he must consume the magic from items. However, that doesn’t mean you must give him your Legendary amulets or gear.

All the best Magic Artifacts to give to Gale in BG3

The best magical artifacts to give to Gale in BG3 are those you don’t see yourself using or those you’ve outgrown. So, if you aren’t using it or have already upgraded to a rare, very rare, or Legendary-grade item, you can keep these on hand for Gale.

Item NameLocation
Komira’s LocketThe reward for Saving Arabella in Druid Grove
Gloves of PowerLoot from Za’krug at the entrance of Druid Grove
The Watcher’s GuideFound in the sarcophagus in the Dank Crypt
Cap of CuringSteal from a locked chest by the bard, Alfira, in Druid Grove.
Moondrop PendantFound inside the Selunite Glided Chest in the Owlbear’s Nest
Rain DancerPurchased from Arron, the first merchant you find when entering Druid Grove
Silver PendantLoot from a skeleton Northwest of the Roadside Cliffs (X: 154 and Y: 368)

Thankfully, you only need to give him three items in Act One, but if you don’t give them to Gale, he will steal them from you. So, it’s best to give him the items you no longer need or use. These items are the ones I stopped using or didn’t even need when I found them very early on in Act One. I gave what I needed to Gale and kept the others on hand for when he asked for them.

If you’re experiencing a bug where Gale isn’t consuming the magical items, there is a way to fix this by following these steps:

  • Send the item from your inventory to Gale’s
  • Right-click on the magic item and select the “consume” option

Gale will consume the magic from the item. If you don’t see the consume option, you may need to try another magical item until this bug is officially resolved.

Related: Can you romance multiple characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)?

Whether you give Gale items is up to you; however, it’s an excellent way to get rid of your unwanted magical items and gain favor with Gale.

About the author

Hayley Andrews

Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.

More Stories by Hayley Andrews