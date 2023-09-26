Baldur’s Gate 3 players claim one buggy companion is getting worse every patch

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are reporting the latest update, Patch 3, has made a number of things worse. One of the major complaints has been of a certain companion, who seems to be getting buggier with every update.

On Sept. 25, a player shared their concerns about how buggy Gale has been since the game released, and how the latest patch made things even worse. According to them, the wizard companion now repeats conversations about magic items, has high approval but treats you awfully, and still has a bugged interaction with Raphael.

The player admitted they’re a huge fan of Gale, but with all the recent issues, it’s tough to keep up the love. “However, it’s getting really difficult to keep it up with all of the weird bugs going on with him. I can’t figure out how he is the only one with this many issues,” they said.

Gale is the frontrunner in the race for most buggy characters. Image via Larian Studios

Many players on Reddit shared their own experiences with Gale. One player revealed they couldn’t reach a certain romance interaction with the companion due to the bugs, while others claim they’ve been romancing him even though it wasn’t their intention.

“It is frustrating. Also, there have been so many posts on here lately about people just not getting the weave scene with him, at all,” one player said.

We were somewhat in the same boat during our playthroughs. Personally, I remember numerous situations where Gale was constantly hitting on me as if we were something more—so much so that I had to friendzone him and leave him in my camp. That’s what made me a Gale hater, even though I badly needed a wizard in my party.

